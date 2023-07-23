SoCal School Board Approves Books That Mention Gay Rights Activist Who Sexually Assaulted Minor Teens After Newsom Threatens to Crush Them with $1.5 Million Fine

A Southern California school board caved and approved a curriculum that mentions a gay rights activist who sexually assaulted a minor teen boy after Governor Newsom threatened to crush them with a $1.5 million fine.

A few days ago Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom fined a Southern California school district $1.5 million for rejecting textbooks that mention Harvey Milk, a gay rights activist who sexually assaulted minor teen boys.

Harvey Milk reportedly sexually assaulted teen boys.

One of Harvey Milk’s teen rape victims went on to commit suicide.

Conservative school board members at Temecula Valley Unified School District rejected the state-sanctioned books that mention Harvey Milk.

Newsom earlier this month called the conservative board members ‘extremist’ as he threatened them with heavy fines.

“We’re going to purchase the book for these students — the same one that hundreds of thousands of kids are already using. If these extremist school board members won’t do their job, we will — and fine them for their incompetence,” Newsom said last week.

WATCH:

A school board in Temecula decided to reject a textbook because it mentioned Harvey Milk. CA is stepping in. We’re going to purchase the book for these students—the same one that hundreds of thousands of kids are already using. If these extremist school board members won’t do… pic.twitter.com/r2iirL8b5v — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 13, 2023

Newsom followed through with his threats and fined Temecula Valley Unified School District $1.5 million.

24 hours later, the school board voted to approve the curriculum that included Harvey Milk.

Board President Joseph Komrosky said he held a special meeting Friday night to approve the curriculum to avoid a lawsuit.

“Gov. Newsom, I act independently and authoritatively from you. I am a sovereign citizen in the United States of America,” Komrosky said during Friday’s meeting, according to ABC News. “If we do not provide curriculum — I want everybody to hear this — we will literally be sued.”

ABC News reported: