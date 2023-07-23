SoCal School Board Approves Books That Mention Gay Rights Activist Who Sexually Assaulted Minor Teens After Newsom Threatens to Crush Them with $1.5 Million Fine

A Southern California school board caved and approved a curriculum that mentions a gay rights activist who sexually assaulted a minor teen boy after Governor Newsom threatened to crush them with a $1.5 million fine.
A few days ago Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom fined a Southern California school district $1.5 million for rejecting textbooks that mention Harvey Milk, a gay rights activist who sexually assaulted minor teen boys.
Harvey Milk reportedly sexually assaulted teen boys.
One of Harvey Milk’s teen rape victims went on to commit suicide.
Conservative school board members at Temecula Valley Unified School District rejected the state-sanctioned books that mention Harvey Milk.
Newsom earlier this month called the conservative board members ‘extremist’ as he threatened them with heavy fines.
“We’re going to purchase the book for these students — the same one that hundreds of thousands of kids are already using. If these extremist school board members won’t do their job, we will — and fine them for their incompetence,” Newsom said last week.
Newsom followed through with his threats and fined Temecula Valley Unified School District $1.5 million.
24 hours later, the school board voted to approve the curriculum that included Harvey Milk.
Board President Joseph Komrosky said he held a special meeting Friday night to approve the curriculum to avoid a lawsuit.
“Gov. Newsom, I act independently and authoritatively from you. I am a sovereign citizen in the United States of America,” Komrosky said during Friday’s meeting, according to ABC News. “If we do not provide curriculum — I want everybody to hear this — we will literally be sued.”
ABC News reported:
A Southern California school board has voted to approve a social studies curriculum for elementary students, resolving a dispute with Gov. Gavin Newsom over lesson plans that mentioned the state’s first openly gay elected public official.
The Temecula Valley Unified School District had previously voted to reject the curriculum in part because some board members were concerned the curriculum’s supplementary material mentioned Harvey Milk, the former San Francisco supervisor and gay rights advocate who was assassinated in 1978. Some board members also said parents had not been adequately consulted about the curriculum.
Rejecting the curriculum meant the district would have to use a textbook published in 2006. Those textbooks do not comply with a 2011 state law that requires schools to teach students about the historical contributions of gay, bisexual and transgender Americans. Newsom, a Democrat who has often sparred with Republicans in other states over banning books, threatened to fine the district $1.5 million if it didn’t approve the curriculum.