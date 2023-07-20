Newsom Fines Conservative SoCal School District $1.5 Million For Rejecting Textbooks That Mention Gay Rights Activist Who Sexually Assaulted Minor Teen

Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom fined a Southern California school district $1.5 million for rejecting textbooks that mention Harvey Milk, a gay rights activist who sexually assaulted a minor teen.

Harvey Milk reportedly sexually assaulted a 16-year-old boy.

Conservative school board members at Temecula Valley Unified School District rejected the state-sanctioned books that mention Harvey Milk.

Newsom earlier this month called the conservative board members ‘extremist’ as he threatened them with heavy fines.

“We’re going to purchase the book for these students — the same one that hundreds of thousands of kids are already using. If these extremist school board members won’t do their job, we will — and fine them for their incompetence,” Newsom said last week.

WATCH:

A school board in Temecula decided to reject a textbook because it mentioned Harvey Milk. CA is stepping in. We’re going to purchase the book for these students—the same one that hundreds of thousands of kids are already using. If these extremist school board members won’t do… pic.twitter.com/r2iirL8b5v — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 13, 2023

Newsom followed through with his threats and fined Temecula Valley Unified School District $1.5 million.

Fox News reported: