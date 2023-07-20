Newsom Fines Conservative SoCal School District $1.5 Million For Rejecting Textbooks That Mention Gay Rights Activist Who Sexually Assaulted Minor Teen

Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom fined a Southern California school district $1.5 million for rejecting textbooks that mention Harvey Milk, a gay rights activist who sexually assaulted a minor teen.
Harvey Milk reportedly sexually assaulted a 16-year-old boy.
Conservative school board members at Temecula Valley Unified School District rejected the state-sanctioned books that mention Harvey Milk.
Newsom earlier this month called the conservative board members ‘extremist’ as he threatened them with heavy fines.
“We’re going to purchase the book for these students — the same one that hundreds of thousands of kids are already using. If these extremist school board members won’t do their job, we will — and fine them for their incompetence,” Newsom said last week.
Newsom followed through with his threats and fined Temecula Valley Unified School District $1.5 million.
Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom followed through on his threats to fine the Temecula Valley Unified School District (TVUSD), launching his next culture war attack against conservative board members who rejected state-endorsed textbooks that mention gay rights activist Harvey Milk.
“The three political activists on the school board have yet again proven they are more interested in breaking the law than doing their jobs of educating students — so the state will do their job for them,” Newsom said Wednesday in a statement.
“California will ensure students in Temecula begin the school year with access to materials reviewed by parents and recommended by teachers across the district. After we deliver the textbooks into the hands of students and their parents, the state will deliver the bill — along with a $1.5 million fine — to the school board for its decision to willfully violate the law, subvert the will of parents, and force children to use an out-of-print textbook from 17 years ago.”
The $1.5 million fine will cover the cost to ship the materials to the district, a fine Newsom warned would follow if board members insisted on withholding their approval.