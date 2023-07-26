Shocking Video: Mitch McConnell Stops Speaking, Freezes, During Senate Press Conference… Pulled Away From Podium

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell froze and appeared unwell while speaking at a press conference before being dragged away from the podium by his staff.

McConnell was mid-sentence when suddenly he stopped speaking.

The 81-year-old was ushered away from the podium by staff members after an extended silence.

McConnell appeared to have to be physically assisted as he walked back behind closed doors.

NBC News reports, “A few minutes later, McConnell walked back to the press conference by himself. When asked about his health, he said he was fine.”

McConnell was placed in a physical rehabilitation facility for over a week in the Spring after falling at a Senate Leadership Fund event on March 8.

