Shocking Video: Mitch McConnell Stops Speaking, Freezes, During Senate Press Conference… Pulled Away From Podium

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell froze and appeared unwell while speaking at a press conference before being dragged away from the podium by his staff.

McConnell was mid-sentence when suddenly he stopped speaking.

U.S. Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell froze and appeared unwell while speaking at a press conference pic.twitter.com/FURwwSCdZm — BNO News (@BNONews) July 26, 2023

The 81-year-old was ushered away from the podium by staff members after an extended silence.

Mitch McConnell stopped speaking and froze at the podium today. …he had to be physically walked back behind closed doors. That man is not well. It’s time to send the folks who have been in D.C. for decades into retirement pic.twitter.com/GA8Xb1EDVq — Ryan Shead (@RyanShead) July 26, 2023

WATCH: Mitch McConnell abruptly gets walked off-stage mid presser after suddenly freezing pic.twitter.com/vAsISE3Wom — Danny De Urbina (@dannydeurbina) July 26, 2023

McConnell appeared to have to be physically assisted as he walked back behind closed doors.

NBC News reports, “A few minutes later, McConnell walked back to the press conference by himself. When asked about his health, he said he was fine.”

WATCH: Sen. Mitch McConnell falls silent mid-sentence while addressing the press on Capitol Hill Wednesday. He later returned to say “I’m fine.” pic.twitter.com/Z2d5FsQZoR — NewsNation (@NewsNation) July 26, 2023

McConnell was placed in a physical rehabilitation facility for over a week in the Spring after falling at a Senate Leadership Fund event on March 8.