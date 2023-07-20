SHOCKER: John Kerry Returns From Climate Change Talks in China With NOTHING

by

John Kerry is some sort of special climate change envoy for the Biden administration. He just traveled to China for talks on the subject and came back empty handed. Is anyone surprised?

Along with India, China is one of the worst countries in the world for contributing to pollution, but they don’t seem to care. They’re more concerned with keeping the lights on.

Kerry hilariously claims that they had some productive talks but achieved nothing on this trip. His trip there and back created more carbon output than the point of the trip.

FOX News reports:

John Kerry comes up empty in China climate talks

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate (SPEC) John Kerry announced during a press conference in China on Wednesday that his visit to the nation failed to yield any significant climate agreement.

Kerry told reporters that, while he and his Chinese counterparts engaged in “frank” discussions about fighting global warming, they couldn’t solidify any formal agreement. He added that the U.S. and China — the world’s two largest polluters — will need additional time to hash out a climate deal between the nations.

“We came to Beijing in order to unstick what has been stuck for almost a year, and that’s the in-person dialogue between the United States and China,” Kerry said, E&E News reported.

“We had very frank conversations, but we came here to break new ground, which we think is important at this stage, and it is clear that we are going to need a little more work to be able to complete that task, which we still believe, both of us, is doable,” he continued.

Kerry should have retired long ago.

Doesn’t Kerry have a yacht to relax on somewhere?

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Mike LaChance

You can email Mike LaChance here, and read more of Mike LaChance's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.