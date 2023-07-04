Sheetz Drops Gas Prices to $1.776 to Celebrate the Fourth of July

Sheetz has dropped the price of nearly all their gasoline blends to $1.776 in celebration of the Fourth of July.

Sheetz said that the price is to commemorate the year the Declaration of Independence was signed.

The massive price drop includes regular, E85 (flex fuel), unleaded 88, mid-grade, and premium fuel grades and will be available at all of the over 675 Sheetz stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio, North Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia.

The sale began at12:01 a.m. and will go on all day, or until they run out of promotional gallons.

“Sheetz is a family owned and operated company and we are always looking for ways to assist the communities and customers that we serve,” said Travis Sheetz, President and CEO of Sheetz, according to a report from The Hill. “We hope this discount helps our customers keep a little more change in their wallets as they travel to celebrate the 4th of July with friends and family, with an obvious nod to our nation’s birthday.”

The report added, “According to AAA, the national average for gas is $3.53 per gallon as of June 3, which is 10 cents lower than the Pennsylvania average and anywhere from 3 cents to 30 cents higher than the average in the other states Sheetz has stores.”

The family-owned company has done similar sales during other heavy travel days in the past.

Last Independence Day, Sheetz also dropped all their gas prices by more than a dollar. They also lowered the cost of certain blends to $1.99 per gallon on Thanksgiving.