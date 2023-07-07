Senator Tom Cotton Demands Secret Service Release ALL Info Related to Cocaine Found in White House

Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas is demanding that the Secret Service turn over all information regarding the cocaine recently discovered in the White House.

The story about where the drugs were found keeps changing and Tom Cotton rightly calls this a national security issue. If someone can sneak illegal drugs into the White House, what is to stop someone from sneaking a much more dangerous substance into the building?

The media is preparing to drop the story and move on because they want to protect Biden. Cotton is not letting it go away.

The Daily Mail reports:

Top Republican Senator demands Secret Service release ALL information on White House cocaine – including lists of guests who avoided screenings – to determine if President’s home is secure Sen. Tom Cotton wants more clarity after the Secret Service found cocaine inside the White House over the weekend – and is demanding Americans and Congress receive their well-deserved answers. Cotton, the top Republican on the Criminal Justice and Counterterrorism Subcommittee, wrote a letter to U.S. Secret Service (USSS) Director Kimberly Cheatle on Wednesday with six questions he wants answered. He demanded that Cheatle schedule a briefing with his staff. ‘Congress and the American people deserve to know how cocaine got into the White House,’ he said in a tweet along with an image of the letter… ‘According to public reports, the Secret Service has not yet confirmed where in the West Wing the cocaine was found,’ Cotton wrote in his Wednesday letter. ‘I urge you to release that information quickly, as the American people deserve to know whether illicit drugs were found in an area where confidential information is exchanged.’ ‘If the White House complex is not secure, Congress needs to know the details, as well as your plan to correct any security flaws,’ the Arkansas senator added.

Cotton tweeted about this:

Congress and the American people deserve to know how cocaine got into the White House. pic.twitter.com/Fps9AJ6hSQ — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) July 5, 2023

It’s amazing to watch Democrats and the media trying to act as if this is no big deal.

To use one of their favorite phrases, this is not normal.