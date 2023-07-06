HERE WE GO: Media Now Says We May Never Know Who Brought Cocaine to White House because Area “Wasn’t Covered By Cameras All That Well”

Here we go!

The Biden White House cocaine story keeps changing.

A baggy of cocaine was discovered in the White House over the weekend.

At first, it was reported that the cocaine was found in the Library.

Then on Tuesday night, it was reported the cocaine was stashed in a “cubby” in a storage facility in the West Wing after Hunter Biden visited the White House.

The cocaine was hidden in a cubby located in a frequently-trafficked place in the West Wing and NOT the library, as initially reported.

Secret Service agents are investigating surveillance footage, visitor logs, and fingerprints to find out who brought the cocaine to the White House.

On Thursday, MSNBC said the cocaine was found in a “much more secure place.”

According to MSNBC, the baggy of cocaine was found in a “much more secure place” near the situation room.

“What we have learned is that there are in fact two West Wing entrances…and now their investigation has progressed and so they’re saying the West Executive entrance, which as you noted, is closer to the Situation Room…which is close to West Executive Drive, that’s where, for example, the Vice President’s vehicle was parked,” MSNBC’s Kelly O’Donnell said.

Now we are being told we may never know who actually brought the cocaine to the White House because the area “wasn’t necessarily covered by cameras all that well.”

How convenient!

WATCH:

The area of the White House where Cocaine was found “wasn't necessarily covered by cameras all that well” Because of course… pic.twitter.com/cGo0hPdBxJ — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 6, 2023

It appears Joe Biden may be ‘roadblocking’ the hunt for the cocaine culprit.

Ex-border chief Mark Morgan told the Daily Mail there are cameras everywhere and the Secret Service should have already solved the cocaine mystery.

‘An investigation like this is pretty straightforward. Everybody that enters the White House is manifested,’ Morgan said to The Daily Mail, adding: ‘They know who comes in, they know when they came in, they’re checked, and there are video cameras everywhere.’