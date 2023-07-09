Senator Ron Johnson Accuses John Durham of Preventing Him and Sen. Grassley from Investigating Russian Collusion Hoax (VIDEO)

Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) joined Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures this morning.

Ron Johnson disclosed that the same prosecutor from the Southern District of New York who tried Chinese Communist Party linked Hunter associate Patrick Ho, is the same prosecutor who prevented Hunter Biden’s name to be mentioned at trial.

And a second individual mentioned by Dr. Gal Luft in his latest video is the FBI agent who signed the subpoena for the Hunter Biden laptop

Sen. Johnson: What’s interesting about those individuals, one of the prosecutors from the Southern district of New York is the same prosecutor that prosecuted Patrick Ho, the money launderer that paid Hunter Biden a million dollars to defend him. And in that trial, he prevented the name of Biden’s from being brought into court. Also, one of the FBI agents was the same agent then that signed the subpoena from the Hunter Biden laptop. So what Mr. Dr. Luft has shown is the same financial transactions, the millions of dollars, the $100,000 per month retainer for Hunter, $65,000 for James Biden paid by CESC. He’s got a wealth of information, but they never followed up on that meeting. Instead, they arrested him in Cyprus to silence him. They could have gone to Israel. He resides in Israel. We have extradition treaties. But they instead arrest him in Cyprus. Now he’s literally fleeing for his life.

Senator Johnson went on to describe the entrenched corruption in the FBI and DOJ.

Sen. Johnson: They’ve done a really good job of setting up their procedures in the FBI, in the Department of justice to insulate themselves from scrutiny. I mean, look at the letters that David Weiss sent to Jim Jordan in June 7, June 30, basically giving Jim Jordan the middle finger. “You can’t investigate us because we have an active investigation.” That’s what they always use as an excuse. So they’ve insulated themselves from scrutiny. It’s very difficult. But one indication of the problem we have in terms of the multiple tier system of justice here is Robert Mueller, in less than two years, spent $32 million on his special counsel investigation on a complete hoax, on a false narrative that the Obama administration knew was perpetrated by Hillary Clinton as a dirty trick. The Russian collusion with Trump hoax – $32 million. John Durham, in over three years, only spent $7.7 million and delivered virtually nothing. So he prevented Senator Grassley and I from investigating the corrupt Russian collusion investigation. Now you’ve got Jack Smith in a few months has spent $5.5 million. Robert Hurr, who’s investigating Biden’s classified documents, spent $616,000. So when you just see the resources and effort put behind targeting Republicans or Donald Trump versus what little resources and how corrupt and un-thorough the investigations are against Democrats, it’s pretty revealing.

Via Sunday Morning Futures.