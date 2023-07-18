Sen. J.D. Vance Introducing ‘Protect Children’s Innocence Act’ to Ban Sex Changes for Minors

Senator J.D. Vance has introduced the “Protect Children’s Innocence Act” in the Senate to ban sex changes for minors.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene originally introduced the bill in the House of Representatives.

The legislation aims to criminalize genital mutilation and chemical castration of minor children, by making it a Class C Felony to provide puberty blockers, hormones, or surgical sex change operations for minors. Those who violate the law could be subject to a prison sentence of 10 to 25 years or a maximum fine of $250,000.

Additionally, the bill would prohibit institutions of higher education from providing instruction on so-called “gender-affirming care” and deem foreign citizens who have performed transgender treatments on a minor as ineligible to receive visas or be admitted to the United States.

The bill explains that the term “gender affirming care” refers to over a dozen procedures and treatments including castration, orchiectomy, scrotoplasty, vasectomy, hysterectomy, oophorectomy, ovariectomy, metoidioplasty, penectomy, vaginoplasty, vaginectomy, vulvoplasty, thyrochondroplasty, chondrolaryngoplasty, and mastectomy.

Many of these treatments irreversibly sterilize and/or disfigure the patient.

It also prohibits “any plastic surgery that feminizes or masculinizes the facial features,” “any placement of chest implants to create feminine breasts,” or “any placement of fat or artificial implants in the gluteal region,” when they are done “for the purpose of changing the body of such individual to correspond to a sex that differs from their biological sex” for minors.

“Under no circumstances should doctors be allowed to perform these gruesome, irreversible operations on underage children. With this legislation, we have an opportunity to save countless young Americans from a lifetime of suffering and regret. I want to thank Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene for leading on this issue, and I look forward to working with my Senate colleagues to protect children from these life-altering procedures,” Vance told the Daily Caller before introducing the bill.

Greene has called on all Republican lawmakers to support the legislation.

“There’s an ideology that is sexualizing children and pushing this among the most innocent kids, the most vulnerable in all of our society, and it has to end,” Greene said during a press conference in September. “We want to protect kids. Republicans are the party of protecting children.”