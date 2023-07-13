Secret Service Blows Hole in KJP’s Defense of Biden Family: White House Cocaine Could Have Been There for “Hours, Days or Months”; Key Missing for West Wing Cubby Locker Where Drug Was Found

The Secret Service told a bi-partisan group of Congressmen Thursday morning that the cocaine found in a West Wing cubby locker near the Situation Room at the White House on Sunday, July 2nd could have been there for “hours, days or months” according to a report by a Capitol Hill reporter. That revelation blows a hole in the White House’s defense of the Biden family that they were away from the White House for a long holiday weekend at Camp David when the cocaine was discovered on Sunday, July 2nd. Reportedly there are no cameras aimed at the lockers, nor are keys for the lockers signed out to users, meaning anyone could leave anything without being detected. The Secret Service said the investigation has been closed without determining who left the cocaine in the White House.

Karine Jean-Pierre haughtily lectured a New York Post reporter last Friday when asked if the cocaine could belong to a Biden family member by falsely stating the Bidens had not been at the White House the Friday before it was found.

The Hill’s Emily Brooks reported on the expanded timeline of when the cocaine could have been left at the White House according to comments by Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) and Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) following the briefing which was held in a secure room at the Capitol, “The Secret Service had no timeline on when a small amount of cocaine was left in a White House cubby, per Rep. Raskin and Rep. Boebert coming out of briefing in SCIF. Could have been there for hours, days, months… Boebert also said key to locker/cubby is missing.”

The Secret Service had no timeline on when a small amount of cocaine was left in a White House cubby, per Rep. Raskin and Rep. Boebert coming out of briefing in SCIF. Could have been there for hours, days, months… Boebert also said key to locker/cubby is missing. — Emily Brooks (@emilybrooksnews) July 13, 2023

Fox News reporter Chad Pergram reported further on Boebert’s comments:

“A) Boebert on cocaine briefing: What we are told is there are 182 lockers on the wall of the foyer in the West Wing for individuals to put items in and this was found in locker number 50. And the key currently is missing…B) Boebert: The key is simply in the locker until someone uses that locker they removed the key and when they go to exit the West Wing they unlock the locker and our system correctly are supposed to leave the key in the locker…C) Boebert: There is no collateral system in place there is no assigning of lockers. And this was one of the concerns that I raised to Secret Service we need to be able to track individuals and which locker they are using and I believe that there needs to be screening in place.”

A) Boebert on cocaine briefing: What we are told is there are 182 lockers on the wall of the foyer in the West Wing for individuals to put items in and this was found in locker number 50. And the key currently is missing. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 13, 2023

C) Boebert: There is no collateral system in place there is no assigning of lockers. And this was one of the concerns that I raised to Secret Service we need to be able to track individuals and which locker they are using and I believe that there needs to be screening in place. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 13, 2023

Secret Service statement on the investigation released Thursday.