Secret Service Blows Hole in KJP’s Defense of Biden Family: White House Cocaine Could Have Been There for “Hours, Days or Months”; Key Missing for West Wing Cubby Locker Where Drug Was Found

The Secret Service told a bi-partisan group of Congressmen Thursday morning that the cocaine found in a West Wing cubby locker near the Situation Room at the White House on Sunday, July 2nd could have been there for “hours, days or months” according to a report by a Capitol Hill reporter. That revelation blows a hole in the White House’s defense of the Biden family that they were away from the White House for a long holiday weekend at Camp David when the cocaine was discovered on Sunday, July 2nd. Reportedly there are no cameras aimed at the lockers, nor are keys for the lockers signed out to users, meaning anyone could leave anything without being detected. The Secret Service said the investigation has been closed without determining who left the cocaine in the White House.
Karine Jean-Pierre haughtily lectured a New York Post reporter last Friday when asked if the cocaine could belong to a Biden family member by falsely stating the Bidens had not been at the White House the Friday before it was found.
The Hill’s Emily Brooks reported on the expanded timeline of when the cocaine could have been left at the White House according to comments by Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) and Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) following the briefing which was held in a secure room at the Capitol, “The Secret Service had no timeline on when a small amount of cocaine was left in a White House cubby, per Rep. Raskin and Rep. Boebert coming out of briefing in SCIF. Could have been there for hours, days, months… Boebert also said key to locker/cubby is missing.”
The Secret Service had no timeline on when a small amount of cocaine was left in a White House cubby, per Rep. Raskin and Rep. Boebert coming out of briefing in SCIF. Could have been there for hours, days, months… Boebert also said key to locker/cubby is missing.
— Emily Brooks (@emilybrooksnews) July 13, 2023
Fox News reporter Chad Pergram reported further on Boebert’s comments:
“A) Boebert on cocaine briefing: What we are told is there are 182 lockers on the wall of the foyer in the West Wing for individuals to put items in and this was found in locker number 50. And the key currently is missing…B) Boebert: The key is simply in the locker until someone uses that locker they removed the key and when they go to exit the West Wing they unlock the locker and our system correctly are supposed to leave the key in the locker…C) Boebert: There is no collateral system in place there is no assigning of lockers. And this was one of the concerns that I raised to Secret Service we need to be able to track individuals and which locker they are using and I believe that there needs to be screening in place.”
A) Boebert on cocaine briefing: What we are told is there are 182 lockers on the wall of the foyer in the West Wing for individuals to put items in and this was found in locker number 50. And the key currently is missing.
— Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 13, 2023
C) Boebert: There is no collateral system in place there is no assigning of lockers. And this was one of the concerns that I raised to Secret Service we need to be able to track individuals and which locker they are using and I believe that there needs to be screening in place.
— Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 13, 2023
Secret Service statement on the investigation released Thursday.
Official Statement on the Investigation of a Substance Found in the White House
WASHINGTON – On the evening of July 2, officers from the U.S. Secret Service Uniformed Division found an unknown substance inside a vestibule leading to the lobby area of the West Executive Avenue entrance to the White House.
The substance was located inside a receptacle used to temporarily store electronic and personal devices prior to entering the West Wing.
Following the discovery, safety closures were implemented around the White House. This response was designed to ensure that the found substance was not a chemical or radiological material that threatened the security of the White House. As such, the substance was field tested and preliminarily determined to not be a hazardous compound.
Testing conducted by the District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department indicated that the found powder tested preliminarily positive for the presence of cocaine. The substance and packaging were treated as evidence and sent to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s National Biodefense Analysis and Countermeasures Center, which analyzed the item for any biothreats. Tests conducted at this facility came back negative and gave formal confirmation that the substance was not biological in nature.
The substance and packaging underwent further forensic testing. The substance was analyzed for its chemical composition. The packaging was subjected to advanced fingerprint and DNA analysis. Both of these analyses were conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s crime laboratory given their expertise in this area and independence from the investigation.
While awaiting the FBl’s results, the Secret Service investigation into how this item entered the White House continued. The investigation included a methodical review of security systems and protocols. This review included a backwards examination that spanned several days prior to the discovery of the substance and developed an index of several hundred individuals who may have accessed the area where the substance was found. The focal point of these actions developed a pool of known persons for comparison of forensic evidence gleaned from the FBI’s analysis of the substance’s packaging.
On July 12, the Secret Service received the FBI’s laboratory results, which did not develop latent fingerprints and insufficient DNA was present for investigative comparisons. Therefore, the Secret Service is not able to compare evidence against the known pool of individuals. The FBl’s evaluation of the substance also confirmed that it was cocaine.
There was no surveillance video footage found that provided investigative leads or any other means for investigators to identify who may have deposited the found substance in this area. Without physical evidence, the investigation will not be able to single out a person of interest from the hundreds of individuals who passed through the vestibule where the cocaine was discovered. At this time, the Secret Service’s investigation is closed due to a lack of physical evidence.
The U.S. Secret Service takes its mission to protect U.S. leaders, facilities, and events seriously and we are constantly adapting to meet the needs of the current and future security environment.