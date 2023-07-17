Scotland: “Non-binary” Man Found Guilty of “Indecent Assault” of a Minor Given No Jail Time, Despite Being Repeat Sex Offender

A 32 year old “non-binary” man has been convicted of charges relating to the repeated sexual abuse of a 15 year old boy that began in 2010. The victim was just 15, a minor, at the time the crimes began, while Lucas Cole, or Oliver James Bond as he is now known, was 20. Bond sexually assaulted the minor three times over a six year period from 2010 through 2016.

During the first assault in 2010, Bond “sexually attacked the boy while he was sleeping. The youth woke up to Bond’s penis in his mouth.” During the second attack, Bond grabbed the victim’s genitals and overpowered him. He then pulled down his pants and performed a “sex act” on him. And during the third assault, Bond once again assaulted the victim while he was sleeping.

Bond was convicted on all charges, however, he will not face any time in prison despite being a repeat offender involving sex crimes. In 2018, Bond was convicted of sexually assaulting an intoxicated transgender man. After the incident, Bond changed his own gender-identity to “non-binary”.

According to Reduxx.info:

In 2018, Bond was found guilty of sexually abusing a trans-identified male in Perth while the victim was intoxicated and could not consent. The court heard that the victim has been sleeping and awoke to find Bond, then known as Lucas Cole, carrying out a sex act on him. Following his 2018 conviction, Bond was handed no jail time and instead was ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work. The victim was called to provide a statement to the court during the most recent proceedings in order to establish Bond’s history of predatory sexual behavior. But despite acknowledging that the matter was “serious,” and stating that Bond did not seem to fully grasp the consequences of his criminal behavior, Sheriff David Hall spared Bond any jail time. “With some hesitation I am going to allow you to remain at liberty. You were convicted by the jury of all three charges,” Hall said, instead placing Bond on the sex offenders register for five years.

Much like his 2018 conviction, Bond will have to perform just 250 hours of unpaid work and complete 18 months of social work supervision. He will also have a curfew for six months. Bond will not serve any jail time, once again. A years-long sexual assault, resulting in a conviction, that began when the victim was a minor, a second occurrence of such a sex crime, and he will walk free.

The recidivism rate, or the likelihood once will relapse back to crimes previously committed after serving a penalty, among sex-offenders is “at least four times more likely than other criminals to be rearrested for a sex crime” according to the Justice Department’s Bureau of Justice Statistics. Bond’s case exemplifies this statistic (although the data is US-based) as Daily Record UK points out the two convictions are “strikingly similar” stating that “in both victims had been asleep and incapable of giving or withholding consent.”