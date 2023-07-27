REVEALED: Mitch McConnell Recently Had a Major Fall at DC Airport – Also Reportedly Using a Wheelchair As a “Precaution” in Crowded Situations (VIDEO)

Is there more to yesterday’s shocking medical episode involving Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell?

As reported by the Gateway Pundit’s Cassandra MacDonald, McConnell froze and appeared unwell while speaking at a press conference before being dragged away from the podium by his staff.

McConnell was mid-sentence when suddenly he stopped speaking.

U.S. Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell froze and appeared unwell while speaking at a press conference

After being hauled off by his staff, McConnell walked back to the press conference by himself. He told reporters he was “fine.”

But NBC News broke an exclusive report last night that raises more doubts regarding the Minority Leader’s well-being. It turns out that Mitch McConnell pulled a Joe Biden earlier this month while at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

McConnell on July 14 tripped and fell while disembarking off a plane according to the news network. The flight had been cancelled out of DC while everyone was still aboard.

One passenger who spoke to NBC News said that McConnell had suffered a “face plant” and told them he spoke to another passenger who helped tend to the senator.

NBC News also revealed that McConnell is now using a wheelchair as a precaution while he moves through “crowded” airports.

One concerned senator who requested anonymity told NBC that McConnell moves slower than before and has refused to address his health issues with his GOP colleagues.

He’s definitely slower with his gait. He doesn’t address it.

Some speculate this could all be related to a massive fall in his home back in March. He sustained a concussion and a cracked rib which caused him to miss six weeks of Senate duty.