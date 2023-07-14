REPORT: Top Democrats and Donors Seeking to Replace Joe Biden After Seeing Campaign Pace (VIDEO)

If CNN is to believed, many prominent Democrats are prepared to force Joe Biden out of the 2024 Presidential race.

The news network revealed that top-level party officials and donors, alarmed by Biden’s slow campaign pace, are making calls to some possible replacement candidates who they feel can defeat the 2024 GOP nominee. They also sense that the 80-year-old Biden is not actually running for re-election despite announcing back in April.

Polling at this point shows that former President Trump will likely prevail for a third straight time in the GOP primaries and face the eventual Democrat nominee.

CNN reported:

The conversations keep happening – quiet whispers on the sidelines of events, texts, emails, furtive phone calls – as top Democrats and donors reach out to those seen as possible replacement presidential candidates. Get ready, they urge, in conversations that aides to several of the people involved have described to CNN: Despite what he has said, despite the campaign that has been announced, President Joe Biden won’t actually be running for reelection. They feel like time is already running out and that the lack of the more robust campaign activity they want to see is a sign that his heart isn’t really in it.

Biden officials, unsurprisingly, are scoffing at the idea of him not running for another term and claim that he is being underestimated. They also argue that they are taking all preparations seriously.

But CNN notes that the Biden campaign is experiencing major fundraising struggles especially from large donors. Even worse for Joe, grassroots Democrats are not pitching in to rescue him.

Some things are already clear: multiple big donors aren’t locking in. Grassroots emails are sometimes bringing in just a few thousand dollars.

The comments from one senior Democrat to CNN were brutal to Biden and his campaign team. Note the reference to the arguably Biden’s biggest vulnerability: his age.

It’s a crapshoot, this election, and when it’s a crapshoot, you have to do everything possible. It cannot be done when the guy’s 80 years old and has his day job.

As Fox News noted, the article’s author, CNN reporter Edward-Isaac Dovere, appeared on the network Thursday to discuss his exclusive report. During his segment, Dovere appeared to run cover for Biden by claiming the idea of him dropping out was “conspiracy thinking.”