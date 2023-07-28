REPORT: Hunter Biden’s Legal Team Furious That Judge Rejected Sweetheart Plea Deal

Hunter Biden’s legal team is reportedly seeing red over the judge’s rejection of his unrealistic plea deal.

These people actually thought that they could not only get Hunter cleared of the current charges against him, but also any future charges that might come up.

The deal was such an obvious stinker that even the liberal media knows it.

Axios reports:

Rejected plea deal leaves Hunter Biden’s team fuming Hunter Biden’s legal team was angry and dejected late Wednesday after a plea deal to help the president’s son avoid prison blew up in a chaotic, three-hour court hearing. Why it matters: Judge Maryellen Noreika’s rejection of Biden’s plea deal on tax charges ensures that legal issues will continue to shadow Biden just as Republicans on Capitol Hill are turning up the heat in investigating him and his father. Wednesday’s hearing also revealed a disconnect between Biden’s lawyers and prosecutors over the terms of the plea deal — and even subtle divisions among those on Biden’s side. Zoom in: Hours after the hearing, Biden’s team was still fuming, suggesting that Noreika seemed intent on not letting the plea agreement go forward after deliberately questioning lawyers on both sides about the terms of the deal. But the judge’s questioning did reveal a disagreement over whether the agreement on the tax charges was linked to a gun charge against Biden. Prosecutors said it wasn’t; Biden’s team thought it was — and they repeatedly argued about it in open court.

Noreika frustrated those involved in the case when, after two hours of questioning, she said she wasn’t sure whether the structure of the proposed plea deal was constitutional.

This matches a report from Catherine Herridge of CBS News who said that when the deal went south, Hunter Biden looked increasingly upset.

Catherine Herridge from CBS reports on what she saw inside Hunter's plea deal hearing yesterday: "I was sitting about 20 feet behind the president's son, and as the deal began to fall apart, he appeared increasingly upset." Too bad for Hunter! pic.twitter.com/ec2jmvpbwt — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) July 27, 2023

The Biden administration knows how bad this looks. Hunter may not get out of this unscathed in the end.