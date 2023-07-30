REPORT: Biden Withholding Key Funding for Schools With Hunting and Archery Programs

A hunting expert who recently spoke to FOX News is claiming that the Biden administration is withholding key funding to schools with hunting and archery programs.

He said this is due to the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act or BSCA.

At a time when so many young people need more exercise and time in the outdoors, this makes absolutely no sense.

FOX News reports:

Biden admin withholding key funding for schools with hunting, archery programs The Biden administration is blocking key federal funding earmarked under the Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA) of 1965 for schools with hunting and archery programs. According to federal guidance circulated among hunting education groups and shared with Fox News Digital, the Department of Education determined that, under the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act (BSCA) passed last year, school hunting and archery classes are precluded from receiving federal funding. The interpretation could impact millions of American children enrolled in such programs. “It’s a negative for children. As a former educator of 30-plus years, I was always trying to find a way to engage students,” Tommy Floyd, the president of the National Archery in the Schools Program, told Fox News Digital in an interview. “In many communities, it’s a shooting sport, and the skills from shooting sports, that help young people grow to be responsible adults. They also benefit from relationships with role models.” “You’ve got every fish and wildlife agency out there working so hard to utilize every scrap of funding, not only for the safety and hunter education, but for the general understanding of why stewardship is so important when it comes to natural resources,” he continued.

Jazz Shaw of Hot Air notes that there is nothing in the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act that prohibits archery or hunting:

Nothing about archery or hunting was mentioned anywhere in the legislation. The portion being cited by the White House as justification for withholding the funding wasn’t even included in the original bill. An amendment tacked on at the end included an exception that would withhold funding to schools that “provide any person with a dangerous weapon or provide training in the use of a dangerous weapon.”

This looks like nothing more than the typical liberal disdain for the Second Amendment and people who own guns and hunt. The Biden admin. should not be allowed to withhold this funding.

