Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Introduces Legislation to Stop Illegal Immigrants From Voting in DC

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has introduced legislation to stop illegal immigrants from being allowed to vote in DC local elections.

The District of Columbia Council’s Local Resident Voting Rights Amendment Act of 2022 would allow illegal immigrants and legal non-citizens to vote in local elections. It was passed by the D.C. city council and sent to Congress for approval in January.

Rep. Greene’s legislation called the “American Confidence in Elections: District of Columbia Voter Identification Act” would stop the effort in its tracks.

“Only American citizens should be voting in American elections. That’s why I introduced the District of Columbia Voter Identification Act to safeguard election integrity by implementing mandatory photo voter ID and ensuring only American citizens are casting ballots by instituting a citizenship requirement for voter registration,” Greene told the Daily Caller before introducing the legislation.

Greene’s effort would implement mandatory photo voter ID in Washington D.C.

(DAILY CALLER OBTAINED) — … by Henry Rodgers

There are at least 50,000 noncitizens living in the district.

“Not only will this force the DC Board of Elections to ensure only American citizens vote in our nation’s capital, this will set a standard and precedent for the rest of the country to follow,” Greene added.

Reps. Claudia Tenney and Greg Steube are cosponsoring the bill .