RECAP of President Trump’s Special Screening of “Sound of Freedom”! PHOTOS AND VIDEOS OF PRESIDENT TRUMP’S FIRST REACTION TO THE MOVIE WITH CAST! “When God Tells You What To Do, You Do Not Hesitate.”

Yesterday evening President Trump hosted a private screening of “Sound of Freedom” at his Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. An invitation was extended to the Gateway Pundit and we were honored to attend. It was a gorgeous night, with a giant movie screen set up on the lawn and a crowd of about 500 invited guests. (*See Trump’s immediate reaction after the movie in our VIDEO by scrolling down below!)

Not only was the movie absolutely spectacular, but the experience was all the more powerful as we had the honor to sit two rows behind the President and observe him watching the film. The movie had President Trump’s full and undivided attention as he stared at the screen, munching on snacks like any other movie-goer, completely engrossed in the film. There was a nearby table of popular candy for people to help themselves to- from full-size Snickers Bars to Starburst to packs of Swedish Fish.

Before the movie, President Trump dined with the crowd at a table with the film’s star and devout Christian Jim Caviezel as well as producer Eduardo Verástegui. (Verástegui is rumored to be running for President of Mexico, according to Trump’s remarks.) President Trump also ate dinner with Tim Ballard and his wife Katherine. Tim Ballard is the heroic former government agent turned liberator of child sex slaves upon which the movie is based. We at the Gateway Pundit got the opportunity to meet this honorable man and the woman that supported her husband’s mission to save enslaved children.

Friends of President Trump came to join him in watching the film- including Kari Lake, Steve Bannon, Jack Posobiec, and representatives from “Goya Cares” (who were Executive Producers of the film). President Trump also invited the members of his Golf Club.

The film is about Tim Ballard’s valiant efforts to save children from sex traffickers in Colombia. According to the website: “Sound of Freedom is a powerful film based on a true story. It depicts the remarkable journey of Tim Ballard, a former Homeland Security agent, as he battles against human trafficking. His relentless pursuit of justice exposes the dark underbelly of this global crime, leaving an indelible impact on the fight for freedom.” According to Ballard, “he was frustrated with the lack of strategies employed to rescue kidnapped and trafficked children in underdeveloped nations, and the inability to prosecute offenders in non-U.S. related cases. Subsequently, he left government service in October 2013 to found Operation Underground Railroad.”

Do not listen to the fake leftist child-trafficking deniers and wacky movie critics who criticized this film. The acting was top-notch, the story line was impeccable, and the movie will leave you with a desperate feeling of wanting to help others that are suffering in this world- like the children being trafficked around the globe- including right here in the United States. Trust this reporter, there is no more valuable a feeling to a member of humanity than the desperate feeling of wanting to help others. It can take you to incredible places.

This reporter used up all the fancy Trump International souvenir napkins snagged from the bathroom to wipe away tears and blow my nose throughout the movie. It was just so damn poignant and human. There were multiple MAGA tough guys sitting in the crowd, covertly hiding their tears by gently touching their eyes as they watched the movie scenes unfold. Many gasped out loud at certain points, and there were at least three times in the film where the audience started cheering or clapping when a child was saved or a great line was delivered by Caviezel.

The biggest cheers came from the audience when Caviezel’s character delivered the line “God’s children are not for sale”. In the end there was a standing ovation and not many dry eyes left on the lawn.

Kudos to President Trump for taking interest in this movie and its difficult subject matter. It was clear from observing him watch the film that he is a man that truly has a heart and cares about people, regardless of where they come from. I have never seen President Trump speechless, but he had to take a few moment to pause before he spoke directly after the movie. He was clearly touched and at a loss for words after the final beautiful scene.

Watch Trump’s reaction to the film by clicking the video below:

The takeaway for this reporter is multi-faceted.

One- We here at the Gateway Pundit will look deeper into exposing child trafficking because the mainstream media and compromised politicians refuse to acknowledge it. (Visit angel.com/blog/sound-of-freedom to read more about how you can join the fight to end child trafficking.)

Two- Movies can still be great, and there are alternates to fake Hollywood movies. “Sound of Freedom”, which was made by the independent film house “Angel Studios”, is the gold standard example. Let the Hollywood actors stay on strike (for anyone who cares, Hollywood actors are on strike right now because they believe the studios want to replace them with Artificial Intelligence and robots.) They can stay on strike forever, and hopefully be replaced with alternate actors that actually have the backbone to not act as cogs in the machine of the State. Please do everything you can to support this gorgeous film, share its message and go see it in theaters so they make more like it. By supporting this film, we can change movie-making when studios realize there is a huge audience that they are neglecting. It’s called THE SILENT MAJORITY. Find out where you can see the film HERE and pay it forward or even get free donated tickets (thanks to the generosity of others) HERE.

Three- A line in the movie really hit home. When a character asks Tim Ballard’s character why he would give up everything and dedicate his life to finding one little girl, Ballard’s response is: “When God tells you what to do, you can not hesitate.” This reinforced for this Gateway Pundit author everything I do as a writer and my dedication to exposing the truth. I hope it will do something similar for you.

Faithful Gateway Pundit readers- go see this movie. You will love it and it will inspire you to take action to fight for people- in your own ways that you see worthy. Don’t forget, “When God tells you what to do, you can not hesitate.”

And always remember, “In the end, God wins.”

Cara Castronuova is a co-Founder of C.A.P.P. Citizens Against Political Persecution (an organization that fights for the political prisoners of January 6th).