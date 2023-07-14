President Trump will Air “Sound of Freedom” at Bedminster Resort, Actor Jim Caviezel Will Attend

As reported earlier, a video of Tim Ballard, the founder of the anti-sex trafficking non-profit Operation Underground Railroad, meeting up with President Trump has gone viral in recent days.

The video from 2019 has resurfaced just days after Sound of Freedom hit number one in the box office.

Sound of Freedom is based on the true story on how former DHS special agent Tim Ballard left his job in order to rescue children from being sex-trafficked around the world.

In the new resurfaced video of Ballard meeting up with Trump, Ballard discusses how children are being trafficked along the Southern Border.

Ballard told Trump “They brought this little girl through a part of the Southern Border where there was no wall. Easily got her to New York City and this is hard to hear but this is the truth.”

Ballard continued “This little girl was raped for money everyday 30 to 40 times a day.”

While many people in D.C. have dismissed Ballard and his effort to put an end to child trafficking, Trump listened intently to what the O.U.R. founder had to share.

WATCH:

4 years ago Tim Ballard met with President Trump to explain exactly why we need a wall. pic.twitter.com/7BvQMGYy7f — Will (@WillSaveTheKids) July 5, 2023

A little unknown fact is that Trump even appointed Ballard in 2019 to the White House Public-Private Partnership Advisory Council to End Human Trafficking.

During the Trump years, the border was secure, the wall was being built and human trafficking was an issue of importance to his administration.

This weekend President Trump will screen Sound of Freedom at his Bedminster home.

