President Trump Gets Huge Show of Support From Law Enforcement at Los Angeles International Airport (VIDEO)

President Trump got a huge show of support from law enforcement at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday.

President Trump attended the UFC 290 event in Las Vegas following his packed rally earlier in the day at the Calvary Church.

Trump was seen at the event with Dana White, Joe Rogan, Mel Gibson, Roger Stone, and Mark Wahlberg who spoke with him during a break.

The former president made a pit stop in California on Sunday before heading back east.

Law enforcement surrounded Trump while he was getting ready to depart LAX.

Officers eagerly took selfies and shook hands with Trump.

Trump made sure to shake as many hands as possible and thank the police officers for their service to the community.

WATCH: