UFC Fighter Dricus Du Plessis Jumps Cage and Shakes President Trump’s Hand Following Match – Another Fighter Tells Trump, “We Need You!” (VIDEO)

President Trump attended the UFC 290 event last night in Las Vegas following his packed rally earlier in the day at the Calvary Church.

President Trump was seen at the event with Dana White, Joe Rogan, Mel Gibson, Roger Stone, and Mark Wahlberg who spoke with him during a break in fighting.

UFC fighter Dricus Du Plessis jumped over the cage and shook President Trump’s hand following his win last night.

Another fighter told President Trump, “We need you!” after his fight.

