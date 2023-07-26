Pres. Trump Rips “Kind, Friendly, and Politically Correct” Republican-Controlled Congress for Not Impeaching Biden

On Tuesday, former President Donald Trump took to his Truth Social platform to lambast what he perceives as weak House Republicans, citing a lack of toughness in dealing with Joe Biden.

Trump drew a contrast between the Democrats’ actions during his presidency and the Republicans’ current approach towards Joe Biden, which he deemed excessively “kind, friendly, and politically correct.”

In his fiery post, Trump wrote, “So, let’s get this straight? The Democrat SLIMEBALLS in Congress, then headed by Crazy Nancy Pelosi, Impeached me over a PERFECT PHONE CALL (I Won!), and are now Indicting me over their continuing, illegal, and long running Witch Hunt, but Crooked Joe Biden, who has stolen and extorted millions of dollars, won’t be Impeached or Indicted by a very kind, friendly, and politically correct Republican Congress. Gee, that seems very fair to me? MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”

Trump’s post refers to his impeachment in 2019 and 2021 while he was President. The first impeachment came as a result of a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which Trump has insisted “perfect.”

During his town hall last week with Sean Hannity, Trump also criticized the House GOP.

“Sean, we have a compromised president. China gives him millions of dollars. If he is giving Biden millions of dollars, he’s compromised.”

“He’s getting millions of dollars illegally from China and then you say, hey, they impeached me over a phone call that was perfect, why aren’t they impeaching Biden for receiving tens of millions of dollars? Why isn’t he under impeachment?” Trump said.