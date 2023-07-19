Pres. Trump Criticizes House Republicans: “Why Aren’t They Impeaching Biden for Receiving Tens of Millions of Dollars? Why Isn’t He Under Impeachment?” (VIDEO)

President Trump joined Sean Hannity on Tuesday night for a live audience interview.

During their discussion, President Trump asked why Republicans are not impeaching Joe Biden. The evidence is there for all to see.

“Until I got indicted, I had such respect for the office of the president. I didn’t want to say things [about Biden],” Trump said.

“Sean, we have a compromised president. China gives him millions of dollars. If he is giving Biden millions of dollars, he’s compromised.”

“He’s getting millions of dollars illegally from China and then you say, hey, they impeached me over a phone call that was perfect, why aren’t they impeaching Biden for receiving tens of millions of dollars? Why isn’t he under impeachment?”

Great question.

Republicans need to act NOW!

Via Liz Harrington.