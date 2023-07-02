Pete Buttigieg Attacks Christian Web Designer at Center of Supreme Court Ruling (VIDEO)

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg attacked the Christian web designer at the center of the Supreme Court ruling.

The US Supreme Court on Friday ruled in favor of a Colorado-based Christian web designer who doesn’t want to make LGBTQ wedding sites.

Lorie Smith is a graphic design artist who wanted to start creating wedding websites, but she was afraid she would be forced to make sites for same-sex couples because of Colorado’s CADA law.

The high court ruled 6-3 in favor of Lorie Smith and agreed that forcing her to create wedding sites for same-sex couples would violate her First Amendment rights.

“The First Amendment envisions the United States as a rich and complex place where all persons are free to think and speak as they wish, not as the government demands,” Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote for the court’s six conservative justices.

Buttigieg attacked Lorie Smith during an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday.

“It is very revealing that there is no evidence that this web designer was ever even approached by anyone asking for a website for a same-sex wedding,” Buttigieg told host Dana Bash. “Matter fact it appears this web designer only went into the wedding business for the purpose of provoking a case like this.”

Buttigieg also attacked the Supreme Court.

Pete Buttigieg actually believes artists should be forced to create designs, draw pictures, paint paintings, and create sculptures against their will.

Who’s the extremist now?

VIDEO: