JUST IN: Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Christian Web Designer Who Doesn’t Want to Make LGBTQ Wedding Sites

The US Supreme Court on Friday ruled in favor of a Colorado-based Christian web designer who doesn’t want to make LGBTQ wedding sites.

The high court ruled 6-3 in favor of Lorie Smith, a graphic artist who doesn’t want to design wedding sites for same-sex couples.

The conservative justices argued the web designer has freedom of speech to choose which websites she designs during oral arguments last year.

On Friday, the conservative majority ruled in favor of the web designer.

“The First Amendment envisions the United States as a rich and complex place where all persons are free to think and speak as they wish, not as the government demands,” Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote for the court’s six conservative justices.

Liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor dissented: “Today, the Court, for the first time in its history, grants a business open to the public a constitutional right to refuse to serve members of a protected class.”

