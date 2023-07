Pastor Jack Hibbs

Rose Unplugged was joined by Pastor Jack Hibbs of Calvary Chapel and JackHibbs.com to discuss AI and how it is creeping into the pulpit.

Pastor Hibbs encourages believers to be “grounded in the Bible” more now than ever before to navigate these days.

Hibbs said the deception will be “So Great” in the last days that if the days were not cut short – even the very elect would be deceived.

AUDIO:

Click here to follow Rose Unplugged on Rumble.