Official UAP Disclosure More Doubtful as D.C. Establishment Seeks to Control Release of Classified Information Through Amendment to 2024 NDAA 

After more than four decades in Washington, D.C., Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer wants America to believe he is deeply interested in transparency — at least in regards to Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP).

But even though the New York Democrat seems to be leading the way in UAP Disclosure efforts, a closer look at the proposed amendment to the 2024 National Defense Authorization Act reveals a sly political move to shift control of classified information away from the Director of National Intelligence, and into the purview of a select UAP Review Board — hand-picked by the political establishment through presidential nomination.

The Democrat announcement follows a June 27 TGP report that Senator Marco Rubio said America should prepare for a deluge of UFO information with the announcement of efforts to fully find the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) through an amendment to the 2024 Intelligence Authorization Act.

But many who’ve followed the subject closely for years are watching the process of disclosure be taken over by all the wrong people.

With widespread, legitimate concerns that all current discussion is part of a Deep-State PsyOp, Schumer’s proposed amendment (Co-sponsored by Senator Mike Rounds (R-SD), Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL), Senator Kristen Gillibrand (D-NY), Senator Todd Young (R-IN), and Senator Martin Heinrich (D-NM), isn’t exactly alleviating anyone’s fears.

And although Representatives Tim Burchett (R-TN) and MAGA darling Ana Paulina Luna (R-FLA) recently told Ask a Pol that UAP hearings will begin in the U.S. House of Representatives on July 26, any honest efforts will continue to be hampered by current legalities and it appears as though the big dogs in the Senate now aim for a complete takeover of the narrative.

As John Warner IV yesterday pointed out on Twitter, deception and misdirection are the name of the game.

Dont hold your breath, it's probably all part of the overall deception and misdirection plan. — John William Warner, IV July 14, 2023

Even Warner’s cousin, Chris Mellon, was less than excited.

Although this is very encouraging, until & unless the overly restrictive UAP security classification guide is revised, there will be little public benefit as virtually all recent data, including UAP videos, will be classified. Congress should press ahead for this guidance to be… — Christopher K. Mellon July 14, 2023

So, while some disclosure proponents remain enamored with official interest in UAP, it’s doubtful that recent developments bode well for bringing the public any closer to the full truth of the matter.

As John Greenewald Jr. points out, “something smells super fishy.”

There is ample evidence of a massive cover-up that has lasted more than a half century when it comes to UFOs/UAP, and it has only gotten worse these past few years; but now Congress aims to get the government to release everything? Mark my words… something smells super fishy. — John Greenewald, Jr. July 14, 2023

