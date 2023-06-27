Senate Intel Committee Prepares for Deluge of UFO Reports — Senator Rubio Speaks Out on Latest Developments

Florida Senator Marco Rubio says David Grusch isn’t the only high-level government official with “fantastical” claims about UFOs or otherwise anomalous phenomena.

NewsNation last night broadcast a partial interview with the Vice Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee. Senator Rubio provided what some consider to be a further explanation for the recent decision to fully fund the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO).

“There are people that have come forward to share information with our committee over the last couple of years. … I want to be very protective of these people. A lot of these people came to us even before protections were in the law for whistleblowers to come forward,” Rubio told NewsNation’s Joe Khalil during an exclusive interview.

Senator Rubio’s comments further confirm the accuracy of The Gateway Pundit report that included John Ramirez’s statement through email from June 10th.

“Mr. Grusch is just one of many credentialed witnesses,” Ramirez explained in the email, “There are higher-ranked witnesses waiting in the wings. Official disclosure this fall season, which is supported by the congressional intelligence oversight committees, will feature dozens of validated witnesses with compelling testimonies.”

In fact, sources now say at least one well-known, respected scientist with high-level security clearance recently wrote a whistleblower report to the Inspector General, along with a statement to the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees as well as the Senate Intelligence Committee.

On June 23, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced via Press Release that full funding for the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) was secured through the Senate Armed Services Committee’s markup of the 2024 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

Gillibrand’s press release explained how in February, she and Senator Marco Rubio led efforts to fully fund AARO after the 2022 NDAA failed to do so.

On July 15, 2022, Undersecretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security Ronald Moultrie asked Dr. Sean Kirkpatrick to serve as Director of AARO. Since its establishment, however, the office struggled to live up to expectations as funding was difficult to obtain and capability was handicapped.

Because AARO lacks Title 50, U. S. Code authority, it has no legal means to dig into covert operations, clandestine special access programs, or other sensitive intelligence missions carried out by agencies like CIA or the National Reconnaissance Office.

In the realm of ultra-secret, compartmentalized study or development of anomalous phenomena and exotic materials, this lack of authority presents a substantial challenge for the office tasked with resolving reports of UAP for the Pentagon.

“Provisions in the UAP section of the 2024 Intelligence Authorization Act would require “any person currently or formerly under contract with the Federal Government that has in their possession material or information provided by or derived from the Federal Government relating to unidentified anomalous phenomena that formerly or currently is protected by any form of special access or restricted access” to notify the director of the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) within 60 days of enactment, and to provide within 180 days (six months) “a comprehensive list of all non-earth origin or exotic unidentified anomalous phenomena material” possessed and to make it available to the AARO director for “assessment, analysis, and inspection.”

In layman’s terms, those who’ve worked in a clandestine or otherwise covert program involving UAP will be required by law to provide AARO with information.

“What I think we owe is just a mature, you know, understanding, listening and trying to put all these pieces together and just sort of intake the information without any prejudgment or jumping to any conclusions,” Rubio said.

On April 19, Director Kirkpatrick testified to the Senate Armed Services Committee on Emerging Threats and Capabilities.

“Though AARO is still a young office,” Kirkpatrick explained in his opening statement, “The spotlight on UAP in recent months underscores the importance of its work and the need for UAP to be taken seriously as a matter of national security.”

Two months later, it appears the United States Senate is doing just that.