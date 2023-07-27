NYC Planning to House 1,000 Border Crossers in Mental Hospital Parking Lot

New York City is planning to house up to 1,000 migrants in the Creedmoor Psychiatric Hospital parking lot in Queens.

There are currently more migrants than homeless Americans in the city’s shelter system — and more are arriving each day.

The city plans to use the parking lot as a camp for adult men seeking asylum in the US.

“This center will provide not just a place to stay but also critical services to support these individuals on their journey,” Emergency Management Commissioner Zach Iscol said at a press conference, according to a report from Fox News.

Last week, Adams’ administration announced that it will be handing out flyers to migrants at the border, begging them to go elsewhere.

Over 90,000 border crossers have ended up in the Big Apple since last Spring, and Adams announced on Thursday that the city has “reached full capacity.”

To try to stop the flow of migrants, border crossers will be given a flyer that explains “housing in NYC is very expensive” and “the cost of food, transportation, and other necessities in NYC is the highest in the United States.”

Adams is also begging the federal government to do something about the massive migrant crisis.

While announcing the flyer, the mayor’s office said, “New York City is at capacity, having responded in the absence of state or federal action. In the coming days, the city will begin providing 60 days’ notice to adult asylum seekers to find alternative housing paired with intensified casework services to help adult asylum seekers explore other housing options and take the next step in their journey. Each asylum seeker given notice will have multiple touchpoints with case workers over their 60 days to discuss their options and plan their next steps.”

“New York City has done more than any other level of government to address this national crisis, providing shelter, food, services, and much more to more than 90,000 asylum seekers since last spring,” said Mayor Adams. “With more than 54,800 asylum seekers still currently in our care, this effort will intensify adult asylum seekers’ casework services over the next two months to help them take the next step on their journey and ensure we have a bed to place children and families at night. For more than a year now, New York City has responded to this crisis alone — we need our state and federal partners to step up.”