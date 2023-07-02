NFL Great Troy Aikman Slams Beer Companies Using American Flags to “Cash In” on July 4th Holiday

NFL great Troy Aikman weighed in on the beer controversy in the lead up to the Fourth of July holiday, and took the opportunity to plug his own beer, Eight Elite Light Lager, based in Texas.

Aikman shared his message on social media.

“This weekend we celebrate the birth of our great nation. I am so proud to be an American. I look forward to celebrating with good food, great friends and, of course, ice cold beer.”

“At Eight, we believe in truth and authenticity. Our company is proudly based right here in Texas and all of our beer is brewed right here in the good ‘ol USA. So, I’ve gotta call it like it is. There are a lot of beer brands out there that are trying to cash in on this holiday by slapping an American flag on their package. Regardless of whether or not they are truly American.”

“So this July 4th, drink American… whether it’s EIGHT beer or any other American owned beer brand. And on behalf of all of us out here, we appreciate your support. Cheers.”

AUTHENTICITY MATTERS: This July 4th, join me in celebrating with a true American beer🇺🇸🍺 pic.twitter.com/OxijfwvEjD — Troy Aikman (@TroyAikman) June 26, 2023

This is not the first time Aikman has commented on the controversy surrounding the disastrous Bud Light marketing fiasco featuring transgender Dylan Mulvaney’s (bio male) celebration of ‘365 days of girlhood.’

“Everyone’s talking about beer companies these days. But nobody’s talking about beer. I started Eight with the goal of creating a company dedicated to making really great light beer. No agenda, no distractions. Just great f***ing beer.”