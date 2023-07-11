Newly Released Documents Show Members of the Obama Biden Team Sought to Sabotage the Incoming Trump Administration

Newly released documents confirm what millions of Americans have believed for years now. That members of the Obama administration actively did what they could to sabotage the incoming Trump administration in 2016.

People like General Flynn were targted through the process of unmasking and more.

The heavily redacted documents were obtained through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request.

From the Daily Signal:

EXCLUSIVE: Documents Reveal Rush to Target Trump’s National Security Pick in Obama’s Waning Days as President Heavily redacted documents from the National Security Agency tell at least part of the story of a final-month rush by the outgoing Obama administration to torpedo the incoming presidency of Donald Trump. The Daily Signal obtained 217 pages of documents from the NSA through a Freedom of Information Act request. The documents reveal that Obama administration officials, from Vice President Joe Biden down to several ambassadors and many officials in the Treasury and Energy departments, gained access to secret information about Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, President-elect Trump’s choice for national security adviser… Three top Obama administration officials who gained access to the Flynn information are now high-ranking officials in the Biden administration. Denis McDonough, Obama’s chief of staff for his entire second term, is now secretary of veterans affairs under Biden. Samantha Power, Obama’s ambassador to the United Nations, made numerous requests for information on Flynn. In the Biden administration, Power is administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development. And Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall, deputy secretary at Obama’s Energy Department, has been Biden’s homeland security adviser since he took office. The Flynn-related requests from Obama administration officials were all made during late November and December of 2016… Obama’s ambassador to Italy, John Phillips, also gained access to information about Flynn, as did his top staff. National security and law enforcement officials in the Obama administration—including FBI Director James Comey, CIA Director John Brennan, and National Intelligence Director James Clapper—might be expected to have access.

