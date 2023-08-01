New Poll Finds Confidence in U.S. Military is at Lowest Level in Two Decades

A new poll from Gallup finds that confidence in the U.S. Military is at its lowest point since the late 1990s.

Do you think this might be related to the inability of the military to meet recruiting goals in recent years?

This is horrible news for the good men and women and our armed services but more importantly, it’s a national security issue. Low morale is not good for defense.

The Hill reports:

Public confidence in military lowest since 1997: Gallup Americans’ confidence in the military is the lowest since 1997, according to a Gallup poll released Monday. The survey found 60 percent of Americans have confidence in the military, matching the lowest level since 1997. Confidence has not been lower since 1988, when it sunk to 58 percent. The poll found declines in military confidence across political parties. While Republicans remain the most likely to express confidence in the military, the rate has decreased by more than 20 percentage points over the past three years, from 91 percent to 68 percent, the poll found. Independents are the least likely to have confidence in the U.S. military, with a decline of 13 percentage points from 68 percent to 55 percent, according to the survey. Democrats’ confidence came in at 62 percent, a more modest dip from last year’s 68 percent.

Here’s more from Gallup:

Public perceptions of the U.S. military have fluctuated dramatically over the past five decades. The aftermaths of the Gulf War and 9/11 were followed by resounding upticks in confidence in the military. The latter of these surges ushered in an era of elevated confidence lasting nearly two decades. Now that the U.S. has completely withdrawn from both Iraq and Afghanistan, the two most significant military legacies of the 2001 terrorist attacks on the U.S., confidence in the military has continued to decline among the public. The declines this year were across all party identification groups, with Republicans remaining the most likely to express confidence and independents becoming the least likely.

This could be turned around very quickly if the Biden administration would stop pushing all the woke nonsense in the military, but don’t count on that happening any time soon.