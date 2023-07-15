Netanyahu Rushed to Hospital After Losing Consciousness

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was rushed to the hospital on Saturday after he lost consciousness.
Netanyahu, 73, was reportedly complaining about chest pain before he was taken to a hospital.
According to the Jerusalem Post, Netanyahu “lost consciousness” while at home in Caesarea, fell down, and hit his head.
The Prime Minister is in good condition, according to his office.
Reuters reported:
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was undergoing medical checks in an Israeli hospital on Saturday but was in good condition, his office said, with no indications of a potential handover of power.
Netanyahu, at 73 the country’s longest-serving leader, had complained of chest pain, was fully conscious en route to Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer town, and walked into the emergency room, Israel’s Channel 12 TV said.
He was not undergoing sedation and no procedures were underway to declare him incapacitated, it added.
It was not immediately clear who might replace him in the event of an emergency succession.