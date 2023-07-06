Missing Biden Corruption Whistleblower Dr. Gal Luft Resurfaces – Releases 14 Minute Video Detailing Criminal Allegations Against Biden Crime Family

Missing Biden corruption whistleblower Dr. Gal Luft released a 14-minute video to The New York Post on Thursday detailing damning allegations against Joe Biden and his family in a massive international bribery scheme filmed in an undisclosed location while on the run from the Biden regime and Department of Justice.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that Luft vanished from Cyprus in April under mysterious circumstances. He is now living as a fugitive in undisclosed foreign location.

Luft was an adviser to CEFC China Energy (CEFC), a business conglomerate with extremely close ties to the Chinese Communist Party. He served alongside Hunter Biden.

CEFC Energy paid Hunter approximately $5 million in 2017 alone to secure energy deals in the United States, according to the Washington Free Beacon.

Gal said he was arrested in Cyprus to stop him from testifying to the House Oversight Committee. Luft has evidence that the Biden family received payments from individuals with ties to Chinese military intelligence and that they had an FBI mole who shared classified information with their benefactors from the China-controlled energy company CEFC.

Dr. Luft also released incriminating evidence against the lawless FBI and DOJ and their illegal acts to defend Joe Biden.

Dr. Gal Luft: Under normal circumstances, I would be testifying before Congress about my experience with CFC. Sadly, due to circumstances I shall describe here in this video, I am forced to tell you this story via video. My ordeal goes back to a fatal decision I made in March of 2019 to share with the US. Government my knowledge about the Biden family’s relations with CFC. As I said, it was in March of 2019 in a two day session at the US. Embassy in Brussels. I insisted that the meeting take place in March because at the time there were rumors that Joe Biden was planning to run for president. I saw it as my civic duty to alert the government beforehand and give it enough time to probe the issue. I want to be clear. I’m not a Republican. I’m not a Democrat. I have no political motive or agenda. The DOJ sent to Brussels a delegation of six people, two prosecutors from the Southern District of New York by the names of Daniel Richenthal and Katherine Gaush, and four FBI agents. One of them was Special Agent Joshua Wilson from the Baltimore field office, which also happens to cover the state of Delaware… …Perhaps the most alarming information I revealed was of a mall within the DOJ who shared classified information with Hunter Biden and his Chinese partners. The information I provided the FBI in March of 2019 was fully corroborated nine months later when the famous laptop belonging to Hunter Biden, which contained all the emails and receipts, was handed to the FBI. And guess who seized the laptop from the computer repair shop? It was Special Agent Joshua Wilson, who was with me in Brussels earlier. In other words, the FBI knew about from me about the Biden CFC deals before they got hold of the laptop, way before they had enough time to investigate the issue, but they didn’t. After Brussels, I never heard back from the DOJ.

Here is the Video via The New York Post.