Whistleblower Who Was Reportedly About to Reveal “Explosive” Information On the Biden Crime Family’s Corruption Has Disappeared

The Gateway Pundit reported back in February that Dr. Gal Luft, the co-director of the Washington-based Institute for the Analysis of Global Security, reportedly was going reveal explosive information on the Biden Crime Family. Now he has gone missing under mysterious circumstances.

Luft was an adviser to CEFC China Energy (CEFC), a business conglomerate with extremely close ties to the Chinese Communist Party. He served alongside Hunter Biden.

CEFC Energy paid Hunter approximately $5 million in 2017 alone to secure energy deals in the United States according to the Washington Free Beacon.

Once Joe Biden assumed power, there was every reason to keep details on his and his family’s corruption hidden from the public. According to Luft, the Regime had him arrested on bogus weapon trafficking charges in January to try to silence him.

I’ve been arrested in Cyprus on a politically motivated extradition request by the US. The US, claiming I’m an arms dealer. It would be funny if it weren’t tragic. I’ve never been an arms dealer. DOJ is trying to bury me to protect Joe, Jim & Hunter Biden. Shall I name names?

I’ve been arrested in Cyprus on a politically motivated extradition request by the US. The US, claiming I’m an arms dealer. It would be funny if it weren’t tragic. I’ve never been an arms dealer. DOJ is trying to bury me to protect Joe,Jim&Hunter Biden. Shall I name names? — Gal Luft (@GalLuft) February 19, 2023

While Luft’s claims might otherwise be easily dismissed as a bluff, his connection to CEFC China Energy suggests he likely knows something about the Bidens.

“Dr. Luft is a whistleblower,” Luft attorney Robert Henoch told the Washington Free Beacon. He asserts that prosecutors decided against pursuing Luft’s information “and are instead targeting him with trumped-up and false charges.” “This unfortunately appears to be part of an attempt to discredit a witness with critical information about an ongoing congressional and DOJ investigation.”</blockquote In fact, Luft’s lawyer had told Biden’s DOJ that his client would submit a letter to Congress containing information Luft previously gave to the FBI during the Trump Administration on the Bidens. Moreover, The New York Post revealed that Luft learned about explosive information: someone was selling sealed U.S. law enforcement information to Chinese individuals. The attorney claimed that Ye Jianming, founder and chairman of CEFC-USA, a nonprofit created by the China Energy Fund Committee, told Luft that Hunter Biden had an informant in the FBI. They paid lots of money to provide sealed law enforcement information.

This FBI mole was reportedly called “One-Eye.”

Luft appeared to be on the verge of blowing the lid off the investigation into the Biden Crime Family’s business deals. But something very convenient happened this month that redounded to the family’s benefit.

The Jewish Business News revealed that Luft posted bail for 400,000 euros ($438,000). Then Luft suddenly disappeared.

In March, a Cypriot court deliberating a US extradition request had instructed him to surrender his passport to authorities and post 400,000 euros as bail before being released from custody. He was also required to register at the Paphos police station weekly but failed for the past month and did not appear for three trial dates. Luft’s car was found abandoned on the island a day after his disappearance was reported. Trending: BREAKING… HHS Whistleblower Tara Lee Rodas Tells Congress Biden Administration Is “Middleman” in Multi-Billion Dollar Migrant Child Trafficking Operation There has been no further information about Prof. Gal Luft, whereabouts or the progress of the legal proceedings since the news of his disappearance in April 2023. It is not clear whether he fled Cyprus or if he met with foul play.

Let’s all hope Luft is found safely because justice is counting on him.