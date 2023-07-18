Marjorie Taylor Greene Defends Trump on Garbage Jan. 6 Investigation: “Absolute Bullsh-t! It’s Unbelievable! It’s Hard to Even Recognize that this is Our Country” (VIDEO)

In a fiery response to the latest reports of a grand jury investigation targeting former President Donald Trump, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) came to his defense and decried what she described as a “weaponized” Department of Justice.

Speaking to reporters, Rep. Greene labeled the reports as “absolute bullsh-t,” and painted them as a smear campaign by Democrats designed to overshadow the crimes by Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

“It’s absolute bullsh-t. Yeah, that’s my reaction,” said Greene. “This is the only way that the Democrats have to beat President Trump is to arrest him, smear him, charge him with ridiculous charges, all in a cover-up of Joe Biden’s crimes, Hunter Biden’s crimes. It’s unbelievable. It’s hard to even recognize that this is our country.”

The congresswoman also implied that Jack Smith, whose identity was not further clarified, was using the government and justice system against Trump, with particular reference to the January 6 Capitol incident.

“The American people are going to be furious. And what Jack Smith is doing is the weaponized government and he’s weaponizing the Department of justice against President Trump in a complete lie about President Trump in January 6. And it’s outrageous. I can’t believe our country has to endure this. And I’ll be standing with President Trump the entire way,” she added.

Greene voiced concern over the potential consequences of these accusations, arguing that the legal action taken against individuals involved in the January 6 riots could hint at a strategy to undermine Trump’s potential 2024 candidacy.

“They arrested people on January 6. They held them on pretrial. They never let them out on bail. And the question that I want to ask Jack Smith, is this the plan? Are they going to arrest President Trump, charge him with phony fake charges, and then hold him in prison while he is winning the Republican primary, while he’s going to win the general election in 2024?” she said.

When questioned about Trump’s past indictments, Greene countered that he shouldn’t have to face trial, calling the allegations “ridiculous” and a “hoax.” She specifically dismissed suggestions of seditious conspiracy on January 6, arguing that asking for a peaceful march could not be deemed such.

Jack Smith has weaponized the federal government against President Trump in a complete lie about January 6 to cover up the crimes of Joe & Hunter Biden and their entire criminal family. The Democrats want to arrest every one of their political opponents. It’s hard to recognize… pic.twitter.com/uK1NT8iKQQ — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) July 18, 2023

In another tweet, Greene wrote, “THIS is why Jack Smith is abusing his power to arrest President Trump. The Communist Democrats are trying to win the ‘24 Presidential election by arresting the People’s president, President Trump in order to cover up Joe Biden’s REAL CRIMES.”

