Luxury Brand Bulgari Bows to Chicoms After “Error” of Listing Taiwan Separately From China on Website

Luxury brand Bulgari was forced to bow down to Communist China after listing Taiwan as a country, separately from China, on its website. The Italian fashion house, founded in 1884, is known for luxury items including jewelry, watches, fragrances, accessories, and leather goods.

Bulgari included Taiwan in their list of countries but now has apologized for the “error” and the webpage to access Taiwanese stores is temporarily down.

Taiwan has also been demoted to a “region” on the website.

The Gateway Pundit reported in 2022 that Chinese Communist Party President Xi Jinping announced in the opening to the CCP’s 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) that the takeover of Hong Kong is complete and Taiwan is next.

China claims self-ruled Taiwan as its territory.

The AP reports:

“Our brand has immediately corrected the mistakenly marked store addresses and map indications on the overseas official website, which resulted from management negligence,” the Italian luxury brand said in a statement. “We deeply apologize for the mistake.” Brands also have come under fire for offending Beijing’s other geopolitical sensibilities, including its territorial claims in the South China Sea and the status of the Dalai Lama, the exiled Tibetan leader. The Bulgari incident was widely discussed on Chinese social media, with some users demanding that the brand distribute its apology on its international social media accounts as well.

Secretary of State Tony Blinken traveled to China in June to give the green light to the communist regime to invade Taiwan. Blinken made this announcement from mainland China, “We do not support Taiwan independence.”