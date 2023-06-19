“We Do Not Support Taiwan Independence” – Tony Blinken Gives Green Light to Chicoms to Invade Taiwan (VIDEO)

Secretary of State Tony Blinken traveled to China this past weekend to give the green light to the communist regime to invade Taiwan.

The Biden regime is destroying America from within and surrendering our principles and leadership on the international stage at the same time.

As Steve Bannon says, “Elections have consequences. Stolen elections have catastrophic consequences.”

Tony Blinken made this announcement from mainland China, “We do not support Taiwan independence.”

Tony Blinken, “On Taiwan, I reiterated a longstanding US ‘One China’ policy. That policy has not changed. It’s guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, three joint communiques, the six assurances. We do not support Taiwan independence. We remain opposed to any unilateral changes to the status quo by either side. We continue to expect the peaceful resolution to cross-state differences.”

This was a quick turnaround from Biden’s promise to use US troops to defend Taiwan from China in September, 2022 and back in May 2022.

Joe Biden Tells Reporters in Japan US “Will Get Involved Militarily” to Defend Taiwan – Staffers Immediately Walk It Back (VIDEO)

