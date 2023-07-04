Left Wing Group PETA is Using Artificial Intelligence ChatGPT to Rewrite The Bible – Aims to Eliminate Animal Cruelty and Veganism to Younger Generations

Fascist “liberal” activists are manipulating artificial intelligence to rewrite a more politically correct rendition of the Bible.

People for The Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) introduced a “ChatGPT Vegan Rewrite of the Book of Genesis” that incorporates “vegan teachings” in the creation story of Adam and Eve, the animal rights nonprofit organization announced in a recent press release.

“In the beginning, all animals were treated with respect, according to PETA, which has given the Bible’s Book of Genesis a modern makeover using ChatGPT to send a can’t-be-missed animal rights message filled with vegan teachings. PETA hopes the new, cruelty-free Story of Creation will appeal to Generation Z, 73% of whom identify as animal rights activists,” PETA states.

The terms “beast” and “creatures” are replaced with “beings” in PETA’s politically correct revamp of the bible, while the clothing god of the bible provides for Adam and Eve is made of hemp and bamboo instead of universally “outlawed” animal skin.

“No one with any fashion or moral sense would wear animal skins in the 21st century,” the press release states. “Among other new interpretations, in Genesis Chapter 22, Abraham travels to the land of Moriah and befriends a gentle lamb to show his reverence and respect for God’s creation, rather than slaughtering a ram to demonstrate his faith—much as human sacrifice, once a reality, is now outlawed all over the world.”

Additionally, PETA’s revision of Genesis includes Abraham and Sarah, who according to the original Bible were 100 and 90 years old when they conceived their child Isaac, adopting “Herbie,” a dog, from a shelter.

“As they walked with Herbie, Sarah and Abraham thought of the importance of adopting dogs from shelters and rescue organizations rather than purchasing them from breeders,” PETA’s “new version of the Bible” states. “They spoke of how buying a dog or cat from a breeder or a pet shop contributes to the companion animal overpopulation crisis, as countless dogs and cats in shelters await loving homes while breeders continue to produce more puppies and kittens for profit.”

PETA is slated to rewrite the whole Bible to eliminate depictions of animal cruelty.

“The Bible has long been used to justify all forms of oppression, so we’ve used ChatGPT to make it clear that a loving God would never endorse exploitation of or cruelty to animals,” PETA President Ingrid Newkirk notes in the press release. “It took God only six days to create the entire world, but we realized it would take us years to rewrite the whole Bible, which is why we’ve started with just the first book.”

Meanwhile, believers in Germany are attending church services generated by ChatGPT. In June, the artificial intelligence chatbot led a sermon in St. Paul’s church in the Bavarian town of Fueth, asking believers to “rise from the pews and praise the Lord.”

“The ChatGPT chatbot, personified by an avatar of a bearded Black man on a huge screen above the altar, then began preaching to the more than 300 people who had shown up on Friday morning for an experimental Lutheran church service almost entirely generated by AI,” the Associated Press reports.

Jonas Simmerlein, a theologian and philosopher from the University of Vienna used ChatGPT to create the sermon, prayers and music.

World Economic Forum patsy Yuval Noah Harari predicts artificial intelligence will write a new more “correct” Bible with new concepts in a few years.

“It’s the first technology ever that can create new ideas. You know, the printing press, radio, television, they broadcast, they spread the ideas created by the human brain, by the human mind,” Harrari said during a recent forum called A.I. & The Future of Humanity. “A.I. can create new ideas; {it} can even write a new Bible,” he said, in order to establish unified and “correct” religions.

“Throughout history, religions dreamt about having a book written by a superhuman intelligence, by a non-human entity,” he continued. “In a few years, there might be religions that are actually correct … just think about a religion whose holy book is written by an A.I.,” Harari said. “That could be a reality in a few years.”