Left Wing Academics Send Open Letter to Joe Biden Urging Him to Ignore Supreme Court Rulings the Left Doesn’t Like

Two left wing professors, one of law and another of political science, have written an open letter to Joe Biden urging him to ignore Supreme Court rulings that the left doesn’t like.

Imagine the reaction of these same professors if Trump defied the Supreme Court. That would be an assault on democracy, but it’s totally different when they do it, you see.

Is this how our cherished norms get restored? By defying the highest court in the land?

From the Balkinization blog:

An Open Letter to the Biden Administration on Popular Constitutionalism Aaron Belkin and I have written the following open letter to the Biden administration urging that it endorse and take steps to implement popular constitutionalism as a response to what the President has described as “not a normal” Supreme Court. We urge readers to let the administration know in their own ways that reinvigorating the long and honored tradition of popular constitutionalism is both viable and urgently needed in today’s circumstances. We urge President Biden to restrain MAGA justices immediately by announcing that if and when they issue rulings that are based on gravely mistaken interpretations of the Constitution that undermine our most fundamental commitments, the Administration will be guided by its own constitutional interpretations. We have worked diligently over the past five years to advocate Supreme Court expansion as a necessary strategy for restoring democracy. Although we continue to support expansion, the threat that MAGA justices pose is so extreme that reforms that do not require Congressional approval are needed at this time, and advocates and experts should encourage President Biden to take immediate action to limit the damage. The central tenet of the solution that we recommend—Popular Constitutionalism—is that courts do not exercise exclusive authority over constitutional meaning. In practice, a President who disagrees with a court’s interpretation of the Constitution should offer and then follow an alternative interpretation. If voters disagree with the President’s interpretation, they can express their views at the ballot box.

Professor Jonathan Turley reacted at The Hill:

Tyranny of the minority: Liberal law profs urge Biden to defy the courts and the public “I shall resist any illegal federal court order.” When “the Court’s interpretation of the Constitution is egregiously wrong,” the president should refuse to follow it. Those two statements were made roughly 60 years apart. The first is from segregationist Alabama Gov. George Wallace (D). The second was made by two liberal professors this month. In one of the most chilling developments in our history, the left has come to embrace the authoritarian language and logic of segregationists in calling for defiance and radical measures against the Supreme Court… What is most striking about these professors is how they continue to claim they are defenders of democracy, yet seek to use unilateral executive authority to defy the courts and, in cases like the tuition forgiveness and affirmative action, the majority of the public.

This is precisely why AOC and other Democrats have been calling the Supreme Court illegitimate for months.

There are no coincidences.