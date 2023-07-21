Kirby on Biden Hunched Over and Mumbling Incoherently to Israeli President, “He Was Very, Very Clear!” (VIDEO)

Top Biden spox John Kirby told Fox News host Martha MacCallum that Joe Biden spoke ‘very, very clearly’ when he dropped his head down and mumbled to Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

Biden held a bilateral meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog in the Oval Office on Tuesday.

It was the first time Biden had been seen publicly in days after he returned from Europe and he was in very bad shape.

80-year-old Joe Biden hunched over and mumbled incoherently during the meeting.

“And we brought Israelis and Palestinians together on a political level and they uh – uh – and they uh – and uh [unintelligible],” Biden said.

Martha MacCallum played the clip of Biden mumbling incoherently and asked Kirby, “Why is it so hard to understand what the president is trying to say there?”

Without skipping a beat Kirby replied, “I think he was very, very clear, Martha!”

VIDEO: