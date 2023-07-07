Karine Jean-Pierre Lashes Out at New York Post Reporter For Asking if Cocaine Found at White House Belongs to Biden Family (VIDEO)

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Friday lashed out at a New York Post reporter for asking if the cocaine found at the White House belongs to the Biden family.

The White House on Thursday refused to deny the cocaine belonged to a member of the Biden family.

This prompted the New York Post’s Caitlin Doornbos to ask Karine Jean-Pierre to clear things up.

“Can you just say once and for all whether or not the cocaine belonged to the Biden family?” the New York Post reporter asked Karine Jean-Pierre.

Karine Jean-Pierre lashed out at the media for “irresponsible reporting” on the Biden cocaine scandal and falsely claimed the Bidens were not at the White House on Friday.

“So…we’ve answered this…for the last 2 days…There has been some irresponsible reporting…To ask that question is actually incredibly irresponsible,” Karine Jean-Pierre said.

“The Biden family was not here! They were not here! They were at Camp David. They were not here Friday. They were not here Saturday. They were not here Sunday. They were not even here Monday!” KJP falsely claimed.

.@NYPost's @CaitlinDoornbos: "Can you say once & for all whether or the not the cocaine belonged to the Biden family?" KJP: "So…we've answered this…for the last 2 days…There has been some irresponsible reporting…To ask that question is actually incredibly irresponsible." pic.twitter.com/7b0N7wu35F — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 7, 2023

Fact-check: Hunter Biden was indeed at the White House on Friday.

According to a pool report: “Poolers saw Jill Biden, Baby Beau, and Hunter Biden climb into presidential SUV. President Biden followed a few minutes later. Motorcade rolling to Fort McNair as of 6:34 pm.”

Fact check: @presssec said there was 'irresponsible' reporting on WH cocaine because Biden family 'were not here Friday' Hunter was at WH Friday according to @EugeneDaniels2 pool report https://t.co/2GoWiy6ao9 pic.twitter.com/tva9IOtwAO — Steven Nelson (@stevennelson10) July 7, 2023

A baggy of cocaine was discovered in the West Wing over the weekend after Hunter Biden visited the White House.

At first, it was reported that the cocaine was found in the Library.

Then on Tuesday night, it was reported the cocaine was stashed in a “cubby” in a storage facility in the West Wing.

MSNBC said we may never know who actually brought the cocaine to the White House because the area “wasn’t necessarily covered by cameras all that well.”