White House Spox Refuses to Deny Trump’s Charge West Wing Cocaine Belongs to Joe or Hunter Biden

White House Deputy Press secretary Andrew Bates took several questions from reporters about the discovery Sunday of cocaine in the West Wing during a Thursday morning flight on Air Force One to an appearance in South Carolina by Joe Biden. Bates hid behind the Secret Service investigation to not give direct answers. Bates refused to deny whether the cocaine belongs to Joe or Hunter Biden.

The Biden administration is in a tough spot with Joe hosting his admitted cocaine addict son Hunter at the White House as he faces federal charges at the end of July in a sweetheart deal on taxes and diversion for a gun charge because of his drug addiction. Hunter’s deal could be blown up if the cocaine was found to be his. Questions were raised about Hunter’s sobriety after a video from Tuesday night’s fireworks display showed him with an apparent case of the sniffles. The White House on Wednesday made it known that the entire Biden family was away at Camp David when the cocaine was found on Sunday.

One reporter asked about a Truth Social post by President Trump on Wednesday that questioned whether the cocaine belonged to Joe or Hunter Biden.

Trump’s post: Does anybody really believe that the COCAINE found in the West Wing of the White House, very close to the Oval Office, is for the use of anyone other than Hunter & Joe Biden. But watch, the Fake News Media will soon start saying that the amount found was “very small,” & it wasn’t really COCAINE, but rather common ground up Aspirin, & the story will vanish. Has Deranged Jack Smith, the crazy, Trump hating Special Prosecutor, been seen in the area of the COCAINE? He looks like a crackhead to me!”

Unknown male reporter: “One more, you know, President, former President Trump has made some pretty wild posts uh, re, recently on social media. Uh, one of them was that uh, the cocaine found in the White House was, it belonged to either the President or his son. Are you willing to say that that’s not the case, that they don’t belong to them?” Andrew bates: “I, I don’t uh, have a uh, response to that because we have to be careful about the Hatch Act. Uh, what I will say is that I have noticed there does seem to be some increasing frustration coming from that corner in general. Uh, and I think it is probably rooted in the contrast between their substantive policy records.”

When asked about details of the investigation, whether the cocaine was found in a baggie and if DNA testing was being done on the baggie, Bates stonewalled, hiding behind the Secret Service investigation and repeating the White House talking point the cocaine was found in a “highly travelled area.”

Unknown female reporter: “If the Secret Service is able to determine the individual responsible [for bringing cocaine into the White House], will the White House commit to transparency?”

“Mid-level Biden staffer Andrew Bates: “I’m just not going to engage on hypotheticals”

