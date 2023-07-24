Karine Jean-Pierre Changes Her Tune When Asked If Joe Biden Still Stands Behind Claims He Never Spoke to Hunter’s Overseas Business Associates (VIDEO)

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Monday was asked if Joe Biden still stands behind his comment that he was never involved with his son Hunter’s overseas business deals.

Joe Biden has repeatedly stated he never spoke to Hunter’s overseas business associates — and never discussed the deals with his son.

“I have never discussed with my son or my brother or anyone else anything having to do with their businesses. Period,” Joe Biden said.

Of course, this is a lie.

On Monday a reporter asked Karine Jean-Pierre about House Oversight Chairman James Comer’s claims he has evidence Joe Biden in the past communicated with Hunter’s foreign business associates.

Hunter Biden’s former associate and convicted felon, Devon Archer, is reportedly cooperating with Republican lawmakers and will testify this week on the $10 million Ukraine-Biden bribe.

According to New York Post reporter Miranda Devine, Devon Archer is going to sing like a canary and tell Oversight Committee Republicans that Hunter Biden put his dad, then-VP Joe Biden on speakerphone into meetings with his foreign business associates at least two dozen times.

“Curious if the White House and the president still stand behind his comment that he’s never been involved and has never even spoken to his son about his business?” a reporter asked Karine Jean-Pierre.

“The president was never in business with his son,” Karine Jean-Pierre said.

So now the White House is saying Biden was never in business with Hunter.

Joe Biden previously said he never spoke to his son about his business.

