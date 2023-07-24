HUGE! Devon Archer to Testify Hunter Biden Put Then-VP Dad Joe on the Phone with Overseas Business Partners at Least 2 Dozen Times



Devon Archer (L) with Joe and Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden’s former associate and convicted felon, Devon Archer, is reportedly cooperating with Republican lawmakers and will testify this week on the $10 million Ukraine-Biden bribe.

According to New York Post reporter Miranda Devine, Devon Archer is going to sing like a canary and tell Congress that Hunter Biden put his dad, then-VP Joe Biden on speakerphone into meetings with his foreign business associates at least two dozen times.

Archer, who is currently facing one year in prison for defrauding an Indian tribe, will testify to the House Oversight Committee about at least two dozen meetings he witnessed Joe Biden attend either in person or by phone at Hunter’s request.

Devon Archer will also confirm to lawmakers that Joe Biden is indeed the “Big Guy.”

In 2017, James Gilliar, a business associate involved in the CEFC joint venture, broke down a payment structure in an email to Tony Bobulinski and Hunter Biden: “10 held by H for the big guy?”

Mykola Zlochevsky also referred to Joe Biden as “the big guy” in the FBI’s FD-1023 form.

Via The New York Post:

One such meeting was in Dubai late in the evening of Friday, Dec. 4, 2015, after a board meeting of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma, which was paying Hunter $83,000 a month as a director. Archer, who also was a director, is expected to testify that, after dinner with the Burisma board at the Burj Al Arab Hotel, he and Hunter traveled six miles north to the Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach to have a drink with one of Hunter’s friends. While they were sitting outside at the bar, Vadym Pozharskyi, a senior Burisma executive, phoned to ask where they were because Burisma’s owner Mykola Zlochevsky needed to speak to Hunter urgently. Soon afterward, the two Ukrainians joined Hunter and Archer at the Four Seasons bar and Pozharskyi asked Hunter: “Can you ring your dad?” At the time it was early afternoon, Friday, in Washington, DC. Hunter then called his father, put him on speaker, placed the phone on the table, and introduced the Ukrainians to Joe Biden by name as “Nikolai and Vadym.” He also said words to the effect that the Burisma bigwigs “need our support.” VP Biden greeted the Ukrainians but spoke only in vague pleasantries during the short call, and in other such interactions with Hunter’s overseas business partners, Archer is expected to testify.

According to Miranda Devine, congressional investigators will ask Devon Archer why Burisma owner Mykola Zlochevsky requested an urgent call with Joe Biden in 2015.

Three days after the urgent speakerphone call, Joe Biden was set to travel to Kiev to deliver an address to the Urkrainian parliament about the country’s corruption.

Meanwhile Zlochevsky was a target of investigations.

Ukrainian Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin was investigating Burisma and Zlochevsky for corruption and several homes and vehicles belonging to the oligarch were seized.

A month later Viktor Shokin was fired after Joe Biden threatened to withhold $1 billion from Ukraine.

Joe Biden publicly bragged about bribing Ukraine with $1 billion to fire Viktor Shokin, the Ukrainian Prosecutor General who was investigating Burisma corruption.

“I looked at him and I said: I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money. Well, son of a bitch. He got fired,” Biden said in 2018.

FLASHBACK to 2018 when Joe Biden bragged about bribing Ukraine with $1 BILLION to fire the prosecutor who was investigating his son, Hunter Biden’s company. pic.twitter.com/SKkRGtwQCW — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 25, 2019

