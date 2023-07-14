Just In: Iowa Governor Signs Heartbeat Bill Banning Most Abortions After Six Weeks of Pregnancy

The Gateway Pundit reported on Tuesday that Iowa Republicans passed legislation that bans most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

The bill, which bans abortions after a baby’s heartbeat can be detected, was passed just after 11 p.m. during a special session.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed the bill today.

The Heartbeat Bill is now the law of the land! Despite the abortion industry’s best attempts, Iowa is protecting the most innocent and defenseless lives! pic.twitter.com/LhXzZFalAI — Gov. Kim Reynolds (@IAGovernor) July 14, 2023

Under the bill, exceptions can be made to save the mother’s life, miscarriages, and fetal abnormalities that a doctor determines are “incompatible with life.”

There are also exceptions for cases of rape and incest, provided that the rape was reported to law enforcement or a physician within 45 days — or 140 days in the case of incest.

After the passage of the bill, Reynolds issued a statement promising to sign the bill on Friday.