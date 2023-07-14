Just In: Iowa Governor Signs Heartbeat Bill Banning Most Abortions After Six Weeks of Pregnancy

The Gateway Pundit reported on Tuesday that Iowa Republicans passed legislation that bans most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.
The bill, which bans abortions after a baby’s heartbeat can be detected, was passed just after 11 p.m. during a special session.
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed the bill today.
The Heartbeat Bill is now the law of the land!
Despite the abortion industry’s best attempts, Iowa is protecting the most innocent and defenseless lives! pic.twitter.com/LhXzZFalAI
— Gov. Kim Reynolds (@IAGovernor) July 14, 2023
Under the bill, exceptions can be made to save the mother’s life, miscarriages, and fetal abnormalities that a doctor determines are “incompatible with life.”
There are also exceptions for cases of rape and incest, provided that the rape was reported to law enforcement or a physician within 45 days — or 140 days in the case of incest.
After the passage of the bill, Reynolds issued a statement promising to sign the bill on Friday.
“Today, the Iowa legislature once again voted to protect life and end abortion at a heartbeat, with exceptions for rape, incest, and life of the mother.”
“The Iowa Supreme Court questioned whether this legislature would pass the same law they did in 2018, and today they have a clear answer. The voices of Iowans and their democratically elected representatives cannot be ignored any longer, and justice for the unborn should not be delayed.”
“As a pro-life Governor, I am also committed to continuing policies to support women in planning for motherhood, promote the importance of fatherhood, and encourage strong families. Our state and country will be stronger because of it.”