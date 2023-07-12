Iowa Passes Heartbeat Bill — Bans Most Abortions After Six Weeks of Pregnancy

Iowa Republicans passed legislation late Tuesday night that bans most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

The bill, which bans abortions after a baby’s heartbeat can be detected, was passed just after 11 p.m. during a special session.

Abortion rights demonstrators calling GOP presidential candidate @VivekGRamaswamy “fascist” as he talks with the crowd gathered at Iowa Capitol. #ialegis pic.twitter.com/r2MfiZejHD — Tom Barton (@tjbarton83) July 11, 2023

Exceptions can be made to save the mother’s life, miscarriages, and fetal abnormalities that a doctor determines are “incompatible with life.”

There are also exceptions for cases of rape and incest, provided that the rape was reported to law enforcement or a physician within 45 days — or 140 days in the case of incest.

Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds had called the special session for the purpose of enacting legislation that would protect life. Lawmakers and members of the public debated the measure for approximately 15 hours as pro-abortion protesters caused a scene outside the chamber.

Iowans are here at the State Capitol standing against the @IowaGOP’s efforts to ban abortion in Iowa!! pic.twitter.com/z5HLpxneUA — Sami Scheetz (@SamiScheetz) July 11, 2023

Moments after the bill passed, she issued a statement that said she would sign it into law on Friday, July 14, 2023.

“Today, the Iowa legislature once again voted to protect life and end abortion at a heartbeat, with exceptions for rape, incest, and life of the mother,” the governor said.

“The Iowa Supreme Court questioned whether this legislature would pass the same law they did in 2018, and today they have a clear answer,” Gov. Reynolds’ statement continued. “The voices of Iowans and their democratically elected representatives cannot be ignored any longer, and justice for the unborn should not be delayed.”

Gov. Reynolds’ statement continued, “As a pro-life Governor, I am also committed to continuing policies to support women in planning for motherhood, promote the importance of fatherhood, and encourage strong families. Our state and country will be stronger because of it.”

Tensions are rising at the Iowa Capitol. Loud, profane outburst from abortion rights demonstrators after House Health and Human Services Committee votes 14-6 on party lines to advance six-week abortion ban to the House floor. pic.twitter.com/7kXlsQmZIe — Tom Barton (@tjbarton83) July 11, 2023

Unless a court intervenes, the law will go into effect when signed.

Planned Parenthood and other pro-abortion groups and organizations have vowed to challenge the law.

“This is not the end of our fight for safe and legal abortion and reproductive health care,” Ruth Richardson, the president and CEO of Planned Parenthood North Central States, said in a statement. “We will exhaust all options to ensure Iowans have control of their bodily autonomy, now and for generations to come.”

For the next few days, abortion is legal in the state until 20 weeks of pregnancy.