JUST IN: Driver Kills Pedestrian After Fleeing Secret Service Near National Mall in DC – Suspect at Large

A driver killed 1 pedestrian and injured other people at a crosswalk after fleeing Secret Service near the National Mall in DC Wednesday afternoon.

Secret Service officers attempted a traffic stop at the intersection of 17th Street NW and Constitution Avenue NW on a vehicle with expired registration.

The driver refused to stop and quickly sped off.

The suspect ran a red light and struck multiple pedestrians in the crosswalk.

One victim was transported in critical condition and later died at a local hospital.

The suspect is still at large.

NBC News reported:

A driver who fled a traffic stop near the National Mall in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday and fatally struck a pedestrian remains at large, officials said. The driver was in a 2006 blue Honda Accord when uniformed Secret Service officers tried to stop the car at the intersection of 17th Street NW and Constitution Avenue shortly before 1:30 p.m., Secret Service Uniformed Division Lt. Paul Mayhair said in a statement. The driver, who has not been identified, initially appeared to stop but then fled southbound, Mayhair said. The driver continued through a red light, striking multiple people at a crosswalk, he said. One of the pedestrians was hospitalized and died later, Mayhair said. The person has not been identified.

“A man was tragically killed today by a driver who fled officers for an expired registration. Police are working to locate the suspect and our deepest condolences go out to the victim’s family,” Secret Service spox Anthony Guglielmi said.

A man was tragically killed today by a driver who fled officers for an expired registration. Police are working to locate the suspect and our deepest condolences go out to the victim's family Statement below from Uniformed Division pic.twitter.com/ZLQGA8lROb — Anthony Guglielmi (@SecretSvcSpox) July 12, 2023

Video:

🚨#BREAKING: Multiple Pedestrians hit at the National Mall after a driver who ran red light trying to evade Secret Service officers⁰⁰📌#Washington | #DC

⁰Currently The United States Secret Service is actively searching for a suspect involved in a deadly hit-and-run incident… pic.twitter.com/zKHQaLwd8X — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) July 12, 2023

DEVELOPING…