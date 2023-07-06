Joe Biden Will Speak to Paltry Crowd at Manufacturing Facility in West Columbia, South Carolina (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Thursday afternoon arrived in West Columbia, South Carolina to promote his failed economic policies better known as ‘Bidenomics.’

80-year-old Joe Biden will tour Flex LTD and announce a new ‘clean energy’ manufacturing partnership between solar firm Enphase Energy and Flex.

Biden will be speaking to a room with a few rows of people.

The most popular president in US history.

President Biden will speak at a manufacturing facility here in West Columbia. Much of his focus will be on the economy & investments in clean energy. @foxcarolinanews pic.twitter.com/FQxeSgFwQ5 — Justin Dougherty (@DoughertyJC) July 6, 2023

President Trump held a rally in Pickens, South Carolina a few days ago.

More than 50,000 supporters showed up to see President Trump.

Trump’s rally was so big they ‘had to shut the town down.’

