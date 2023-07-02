IT WAS HUUGE! Trump Rally Estimated at 50,000 Supporters in Pickens, SC – “They Had to Shut the Town Down” (VIDEO)

THOUSANDS of Trump supporters are lined up early to see President Trump today in Pickens, South Carolina. The rally does not start until 1:00 PM eastern.

Pickens has a population of 3,126 according to the latest census.

RAV TV host Don Neuen told The Gateway Pundit Saturday morning that around 10,000 supporters had already arrived in town for the rally!

The crowd surged to over 50,000 in the small South Carolina town to see America’s most popular president, Donald Trump.

In fact the crowd was SO MASSIVE they had to shut down the town!

Via Midnight Rider.

