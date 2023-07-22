Joe Biden Is the Second Most UNPOPULAR President in Modern History – But He TOTALLY Got 81 Million Votes!

According to report by Andrew Romano from Yahoo News that played on CNN, Joe Biden is the second most unpopular president in modern US history at this point in his presidency.

Jimmy Carter was first.

This actually was allowed to air on CNN.

But Joe Biden TOTALLY got 81 million votes!

And there was DEFINITELY no cheating in the 2020 election.

We are with Kari Lake on this – 81 Million Votes My Ass!