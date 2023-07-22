Joe Biden Is the Second Most UNPOPULAR President in Modern History – But He TOTALLY Got 81 Million Votes!

by

According to report by Andrew Romano from Yahoo News that played on CNN, Joe Biden is the second most unpopular president in modern US history at this point in his presidency.

Jimmy Carter was first.

This actually was allowed to air on CNN.

But Joe Biden TOTALLY got 81 million votes!
And there was DEFINITELY no cheating in the 2020 election.

We are with Kari Lake on this – 81 Million Votes My Ass!

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

